In early April, the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a trade involving star wide receiver Stefon Diggs that garnered a wide variety of reactions from the NFL world.

Now, on the heels of Bills GM Brandon Beane telling the Bills' official team website that quarterback Josh Allen was kept apprised of the potential Diggs trade as it was in the works, others have come forth claiming they were kept in the dark.

While on The Jim Rome Show, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins talked about Diggs' departure, and how it hurt losing a player of his stature in the middle of Buffalo's Super Bowl window.

"The Stefon Diggs one, it was definitely a haymaker. A blind haymaker. But, you know, I have learned that in this world, in this career that I'm in, that pieces shuffle and things move around all of the time. … For a player that has that type of impact and popularity and stat-based weight for their career, it just hits you in a different way."

Back in March, Dawkins and the Bills agreed to a three-year contract extension that makes him one of the five highest paid offensive tackles in the league. Outside of their expenditure on him, though, it's mostly been an offseason defined by frugality in Buffalo.

The Bills should still be expected to claim a playoff spot in 2024 thanks to the presence of Allen at quarterback and other talented players like Dawkins on the roster, but they may take a step back from previous years after the loss of Diggs and others.

Dawkins: "That SB Window Is Always Open"

Bills must overcome roster overhaul to compete with AFC's elite

Beane's transparency with the team's star player likely goes a long way in keeping Allen content, but it only provides so much comfort when the team's top pass catchers next year project to be Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid.

The rest of the team being out of the loop regarding the Diggs saga isn't a rare occurrence, as the franchise quarterback almost always gets preferential treatment in the modern NFL. Still, there weren't likely many happy campers in the Bills' building when news of the trade broke.

For what it's worth, Dawkins still expressed confidence in the team - which will be missing Diggs, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and cornerback Tre'Davious White, among others, next year - saying that as long the foundational infrastructure of the organization is in place, the team's Super Bowl window would be open.

"As long as Josh is at quarterback - that's what I can talk for - [Sean] McDermott is our coach and the Pegulas [are] our owner and [Brandon] Beane is our GM, that [Super Bowl] window is open forever."

The losses Buffalo suffered this offseason will be hard to offset, even with 10 picks (and five in the top 150) in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Free agency and the trade market can still offer the Bills an avenue for reinforcements, but their tight budget may preclude them from wading into the deep end of the superstar pool.

In the wake of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning two consecutive Super Bowls after trading superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, excuses will be hard to come by for Allen and company. However, with Mahomes and others standing in their way at the top of the AFC, the Bills will have a difficult time navigating the playoffs without Diggs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has won more playoff games since Tyreek Hill was traded (7) than Josh Allen has won in his entire career (5).

Losing Diggs won't be the end of the world for a team as talented as the Bills, but their chances of winning the Super Bowl next season are dropping rapidly. At least Allen had Beane and Tom Brady's warning to prepare him for the talent exodus in Buffalo this offseason.

