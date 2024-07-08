Highlights Buffalo Bills Mafia eagerly watch new stadium construction daily.

New stadium secured through a $418M arbitration and agreements with the team and city.

The city almost lost their team if not for a couple of lucky breaks.

Whether it’s a new iPhone or a Star Wars movie, super fans will wait in line for just about anything, but they still pale in comparison to the Buffalo Bills Mafia.

As the team builds a new Highmark stadium, hundreds of the NFL's most ravenous fans have shown up to watch the early stages of construction. As New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul proudly told Bills fans:

This is one of the highlights of my time as your governor to make sure we delivered what I said we would do. We're keeping the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo for at least another generation, and we're giving them a magnificent home to call their own.

However, many people might not know that the Buffalo faithful could have lost their team without a few fortuitous bounces. Here’s everything you need to know about how the Bills got their new stadium and what their fancy new digs will look like.

Buffalo Bills Mafia Set for New Home in 2026

Bills not going anywhere as the craziest NFL fans crowd to see their new palace

In 2021, with the old stadium in disrepair, a team spokesperson announced that the state and city would need to decide if they wanted to keep the Bills. The city immediately said yes, but the governor at the time, Andrew Cuomo, wasn’t keen on sending tax dollars their way. When he was forced to resign following sexual harassment allegations, his replacement, Hochul, luckily held no such reservations.

However, to convince city and state legislatures to hand out $850 million, the largest public contribution for an NFL facility ever, the Bills needed more luck. That favorable bounce came in the form of a $418 million arbitration between the Seneca Nation, a local Native American tribe, and New York state stemming from a 14-year casino gaming compact.

That suddenly gave New York state plenty of ammunition for the Bills' new stadium. In order to ensure that these new stadiums don’t just help line the pocketbooks of billionaires, various agreements were made between team and city.

Those agreements included Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority hubs, helping minority and female-owned businesses, while also promoting “living wage” standards for employees once in operation.

Without Cuomo's inappropriate behavior or a favorable ruling in the Seneca arbitration, there was a real chance the Bills could have left Buffalo. As Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in 2023:

As much as everybody would like to think the Bills were never moving, there was always a risk, being a small market and larger markets that were interested in the team.

Bills fans can rest easy knowing that the agreement featured a promise that the team could not relocate to another city without facing a serious legal battle from the city. That’s even if the Pegulas sell the team to another owner.

As for the stadium itself, it will cost $1.54 billion to build and seat over 63,000. Bills Mafia can also look forward to a canopy that will cover 65% of the seats while also reducing wind and precipitation felt by fans and players. They are aiming to have the new palace ready for the opening of the 2026 season.

