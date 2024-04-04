Highlights Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitted the Bills are "probably not" better after trading away receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs' recent digs at Josh Allen and Buffalo's front office likely led to his departure.

Beane believes the Bills can, and will, still be competitive in 2024.

When a big move transpires in the NFL, fans often don't get the full picture as to why right away.

The same is surely true when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' discarding of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade Wednesday morning. However, they did get some atypical insight into the situation.

In his afternoon press conference following the deal, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was quite honest with reporters and fans as to how this move impacted the Bills' short-term outlook.

Are we better today? Probably not. It's a work in progress... I would just hope that people know I'm competitive as hell, and I ain't giving in.

People recognize and discuss the ramifications every move has on a team's trajectory. To hear the consensus thought acknowledged by someone within the organization, let alone the general manager, on the same afternoon such a trade occurs is rare.

Buffalo Hopes Diggs' Trade Is Addition by Subtraction

The receiver's juice was no longer worth the squeeze

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Beane did admit Buffalo, as currently constituted, has not improved from shipping Diggs out of town, he made sure to reaffirm the Bills' desire to compete in 2024 before taking any questions in his presser. He also noted in his opening statement that such a decision wasn't purely reactionary, alluding to a tweet where Diggs questioned Josh Allen's efficacy as a quarterback without him.

These moves are never easy... not made overnight. But anytime you make a move like this... you're trying to win. Sometimes people may not see that. This is, by no means, the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we're trying to win.

Buffalo showed throughout the back half of the 2023 campaign that they could not only win games without Diggs lighting up the box score, but do so consistently. From Week 10 on, the 30-year-old receiver netted just 42.2 yards per contest as the Bills went 7-3 (including playoffs), turned their season around, and claimed a fourth consecutive AFC East title.

Dating back to the Bills' home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Divisional Round, the seemingly warm and fuzzy relationship between Diggs and Allen began showing signs of tension. Those red flags carried over to Diggs' treatment of the team in the public sphere, where he never chastised those who were not-so-shyly labeling Buffalo as a city beneath him.

The Tuesday night tweet may not have sparked Beane's desire to remove Diggs' somewhat cancerous presence from the locker room, but could have been the final straw leading to its execution.

Bills Still Have Time to Add Another Receiver

Opening kickoff is five months away

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Which came first: the chicken, or the egg?

Based on Diggs' tweet, he believes it was he who helped elevate Allen into the superstar stratosphere both players reside inside. However, Diggs, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowler, didn't earn a single one of those distinctions during his five-year run with the Minnesota Vikings. The four highest single-season yardage totals of his career also all came in Buffalo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Clearly, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs made each other better. Prior to Diggs' arrival, Allen hadn't posted a passer rating above 85.7, in the four years since Diggs landed in Buffalo, Allen has been top 5 in MVP voting thrice. Diggs' 161 targets per season from 2020-2023 also dwarf the 106.8 target average he had during his first five years in Minnesota.

Was it actually Allen that raised the value of his now former No. 1 wideout instead? Perhaps. Generally speaking, though, each player shoulders some responsibility for the other's success, something Beane not-so-subtly mentioned to defend his quarterback during his press conference.

The Bills' current receiving depth chart leaves much to be desired. Third-year pro Khalil Shakir is the only wide receiver on the team who caught a pass from Allen in 2023. Free agent signee Curtis Samuel will be a useful weapon in 2024, but he rounds out the proven talents at the position.

Beane knows how it appears on paper, but reiterated that what Buffalo's roster is right now and what it will be ahead of Week 1 are two different things.

I don't think it's fair to assess what the 2024 Bills are gonna look like... it's April 3rd. We play in September... we haven't had the draft yet... Let's be patient, and let us work through this... our fanbase needs to trust that we're gonna trot out a damn good team come September. That's our plan, and that's not changing.

The Bills have many different routes they could take to make that promise reality: do they hit the trade market and swap one disgruntled receiver for another, or do they try to trade up in the draft to snag one of the top three WR prospects? Which path they decide to embark on is something to monitor over the weeks and months ahead.

Source: Buffalo Bills

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.