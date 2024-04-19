Highlights The Bills are open to sacrificing future draft picks for a WR1, but not exactly excited about that prospect.

Buffalo traded a first-round pick as part of a package to obtain Stefon Diggs in 2020.

High-level talent should be available late in the first round of the draft.

The Buffalo Bills understand that if they want to add a top-flight wide receiver, it might come with a little sacrifice, and not necessarily through the NFL Draft.

The Bills and general manager Brandon Beane know this because they've done it before. It's how they got their last elite wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, who was obtained from the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020 in exchange for the Bills' first, fifth, and sixth round picks in 2020 along with a fourth round pick in 2021.

It's a steep price, but one Beane said the Bills might be willing to pay again by dealing away their 2025 first-round pick (via X):

Listen, we did it for Stefon Diggs. If it's something that makes sense like that? Heck yeah ... I'm never going to say no, but I don't love trading future 1s. If it makes sense, I'll do it. But I don't love it.

While Beane acknowledged the possibility of a deal that might make sense, he was sure to mention that the prospect of such a trade was not something he would "love", as he generally prefers to keep his first rounders.

Bills Made Bold Move to Trade For Stefon Diggs in 2020

Buffalo without WR1 after trading Diggs to Houston Texans in 2024

The Bills got more than their money's worth with Diggs for most of the four seasons he was in Buffalo, so if there was an opportunity to get a player of similar value in a trade, it's not hard to see them making that move.

Diggs led the NFL in receiving yards (1,535) and receptions (127) in 2020 and had over 1,100 receiving yards in each of his four seasons in Buffalo. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those four years and was a two-time NFL All-Pro in 2020 and 2022.

That Diggs came along at a time of almost-unparalleled success for the Bills was no coincidence. The Bills have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons under head coach Sean McDermott, including five consecutive appearances and each year with Diggs.

Things fell apart with Diggs at the end of his time in Buffalo despite signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2022.

Acrimony between player and franchise and star quarterback—the sideline antics between Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs are the stuff of legend—forced the Bills' hand, and he was dealt to the Houston Texans in what amounted to more of a salary dump than anything else.

The closest thing the Bills have to a WR1 right now is free-agent signee Curtis Samuel, who hasn't had over 1,000 receiving yards in seven NFL seasons but went over 600 receiving yards in each of the last two years as the WR2 behind Terry McLaurin with the Washington Commanders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills are left with a mediocre group of pass-catchers. None of the passing weapons currently signed to the roster have reached 900 yards, or 80 receptions, or 10 TDs in a single season, meaning that while they have some talent, they don't have a bonafide go-to guy in the group.

Recently, Beane has talked down the importance of a WR1, which might be a bit of subterfuge or maybe even a coping mechanism after having been forced to deal his own WR1.

If Buffalo can't find a suitable option at WR1 via trade, there are plenty of high-level draft prospects who might be available to them late in the first round of the draft considering the depth of this class of wideouts. Different mock drafts have the Bills projected to take LSU's Brian Thomas, Florida State's Keon Coleman, or Texas wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.