Highlights Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane believes the Bills' offense can "have success" whether they add a No. 1 receiver or not.

The Bills have lost a large portion of their player leadership contingent, forcing Allen and Von Miller to fill those vacancies.

Buffalo's defense is good enough to keep the team competitive while the offense finds its footing early in the year.

The Buffalo Bills need to find a true No. 1 receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft or on the trade market. It's a belief shared by Bills fans and analysts alike; however, the man in charge of finding Stefon Diggs' replacement doesn't see things through the same lens.

When speaking to reporters during his Thursday press availability, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence that the Bills don't need to find a traditional No. 1 receiver to have success in 2024.

You'd love to have two guys out there that are number ones... [but] what you need are guys that, in this offense, are smart, versatile, selfless and can make the plays that their skill set allows them to make. If there's one that pops up either in free agency or [the] draft that makes sense for us, or a really good two... we'll do it. But... I don't think not having a one, doesn't mean we can't have success on offense or as a team.

The Bills receiving room took a major hit this offseason, not only from the trade of Diggs, but the departure of Gabe Davis in free agency. At this moment, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid shape up as Josh Allen's primary weapons for the 2024 campaign.

Related Von Miller Has Some Ideas For Buffalo's NFL Draft Day Strategy Buffalo's star defender appears to be advocating for his general manager to navigate his way up the draft board for a premier receiving prospect.

Buffalo Has Gone Through A Major Remodel This Offseason

Allen and Von Miller have to take on huge leadership roles

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT

Buffalo has lost more than their two leading receivers this free agent cycle. They also lost three members of their secondary, their starting center, and their primary punt returner, among others, in a series of cap-related cuts prior to the start of the new league year.

One member of the Bills' old guard, Micah Hyde, could still return to Western New York, but is still mulling retirement. The mass exodus has forced Josh Allen into a larger leadership role, something he'll have to manage while developing chemistry with his new receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen has now completed four straight seasons with 4,000+ passing yards and 400+ rushing yards. Only six other QBs have ever achieved the feat, with three having done it twice, though none of them (Steve Young, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson) did it in consecutive seasons.

Defensively, Buffalo is in good shape moving forward. They have a solid if unspectacular safety duo—Mike Edwards and Taylor Rapp—filling the void left by Jordan Poyer and Hyde, and boast three of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corners in Christian Benford (8th), Rasul Douglas (11th), and Taron Johnson (17th).

The tremendous secondary, coupled with a quality defensive front led by Miller, Matt Milano, Greg Rousseau, and Ed Oliver, should keep the Bills in games through the season's early weeks while the offense works out the kinks.

Their ceiling may not feel as high right now, but with Allen under center and a good draft class, the sky will be Buffalo's limit once again next season.

Source: Dan Fetes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.