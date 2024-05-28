Highlights The Buffalo Bills traded Diggs for a 2025 second-round pick, prioritizing long-term cap flexibility over short-term gains.

Bills' GM Brandon Beane claimed that Diggs was no longer worth his contract, and the team wanted to get out of his deal before it was too late.

Buffalo lost cap space with a massive $31M dead cap hit on Diggs, raising doubt about their ability to compete in 2024.

This offseason, the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a trade involving star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The deal will have plenty of ramifications on the AFC playoff picture, from turning the Texans into an offensive juggernaut to sapping the Bills of their best offensive weapon. C.J. Stroud should be expected to take a major step forward after a historic rookie season in 2023 with his new WR1 in place, while Josh Allen must try to navigate the loss of Diggs and Gabe Davis, who departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has made plenty of comments surrounding the trade, though he was finally fully candid on The Athletic Football Show this week, explaining the trade of Diggs from his perspective.

The trade has ruffled plenty of feathers in and out of Buffalo, and Beane's comments on Diggs' waning caliber of play surely won't repair any hurt feelings. Nevertheless, the Bills will move forward with rookie Keon Coleman and free agent acquisition Curtis Samuel as their top wide receivers, putting their Super Bowl aspirations squarely on the shoulders of Allen.

Related Josh Allen Thanks Stefon Diggs for Helping Him Become the QB He is Today Josh Allen had a ton of potential coming into his NFL career, but he needed help to truly reach it. He thinks Stefon Diggs did just that.

Beane Preferred Long-Term Flexibility To Short-Term Gain

The Bills will eat all of Diggs' dead cap this upcoming season

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In return for Diggs (and a couple of day-three draft selections), the Bills got a 2025 second-round pick. It wasn't an egregiously awful return, but it does little to help the team going into next season.

In all fairness, Beane recognizes that the club is going to struggle in their effort to replace Diggs, especially since the team is pressed up against the ceiling of the NFL's salary cap. However, he explained that the Bills wanted to preserve cap flexibility for the future, even if it means taking a hit to the roster now:

"A player of [Diggs'] caliber, you weigh a lot of things in those situations. But ultimately, we just talked about the cap. I would say, from a cap standpoint, we decided just to go ahead and eat it now. We think we can compete and do what we need to do by eating it now. Because if we didn't, if we tried to come up with some way to split it up too many different ways, then now it's just like that albatross hanging on your neck all year."

The Bills will have to assume a massive $31 million dead cap hit from this trade, meaning they actually lost cap space as a result of this move. Diggs' dead cap is the largest hit on the Bills' 2024 roster, surpassing Allen's $30.3 million number.

Per Spotrac, the team opened up $27.3 million in 2025 cap space by trading Diggs before June 1. While that'll help the team beyond this season, it means nothing for 2024, which will be Allen's age-28 campaign. He's already on a lucrative six-year, $258 million contract, and wasting one of his prime years with a middling receiving corps isn't some galaxy-brained roster maneuvering.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs' single-season $31.096 million dead cap hit is the largest ever for a non-quarterback, and the sixth-largest dead cap number in NFL history, following Russell Wilson ($53M), Matt Ryan ($40.5M), Aaron Rodgers ($40.3M), Tom Brady ($35.1M), and Carson Wentz ($33.8M).

How exactly the Bills plan to compete with the Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and other AFC Elites this year remains to be seen, as they also lost Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde, and starting center Mitch Morse, on top of Diggs and Gabe Davis.

There's something to be said for trading away non-quarterback star talent before it financially handicaps the roster, as the Chiefs have proven in recent years with the trades of Tyreek Hill and L'Jarius Sneed. Still, Josh Allen has proven incapable of overcoming the AFC boogeyman residing out in Kansas City thus far, and it feels practically impossible now that he finds himself without his best offensive weapon.

Assuming the 2024 season doesn't end with the Bills finally winning their first Super Bowl, then Beane must make excellent use of the team's newfound cap flexibility in order to justify the trade of Diggs.

Source: The Athletic Football Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.