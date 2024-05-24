Highlights The Bills suffered some huge losses to their offense this offseason, losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Buffalo tried to make up for that by adding players like Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Chase Claypool.

Ultimately, the Bills might not have set Josh Allen up well enough for success in 2024.

Over the past several years, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the elite teams in the NFL. They've been one of the most consistently impressive teams in the AFC, and have made it to the playoffs every year since 2019, with a few division championships along the way.

Unfortunately for them, most of that success has been in the regular season. Once the team gets into the postseason, although they can compete, they've lost in heartbreaking fashion several times over the past couple of winters.

Their latest playoff loss came due to a missed field goal late in the fourth quarter, in which Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Buffalo with their third playoff win over the Bills in the last four years.

That shakeup led to a lot of changes on the roster this offseason. Josh Allen's two favorite receiving threats won't be there next year, and at the moment, it doesn't seem like the Bills have done quite enough to make up for those losses and surround Allen with the talent necessary to win in 2024.

The Bills Lost Some Weapons This Offseason

Despite their losses, Buffalo tried to add some replacements to their receiving room

The Bills didn't lose all of their receiving talent this offseason, but their two biggest contributors at the position over the past couple of years are gone now. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, and Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those two were a huge portion of the Bills' offense in 2023. Diggs totaled 1,183 yards last season, and Davis was the team's second leading receiver with 746 yards. After him, the Bills' next leading receiver was Dalton Kincaid, who finished just under 700 receiving yards. Kincaid is still with the team, but at the receiver position, they look a lot thinner.

Bills Receiving Leaders in 2023 Player Production Stefon Diggs 107 rec, 1,183 yds, 8 TD Gabe Davis 45 rec, 746 yds, 7 TD Dalton Kincaid 73 rec, 673 yds, 2 TD Khalil Shakir 39 rec, 611 yds, 2 TD James Cook 44 rec, 445 yds, 4 TD

Allen will have the least amount of talent around him in quite a while. He's had Diggs for four years now, and Davis has been reliable for him as well. Allen rose to the high level of play he's at now with those two by his side, and he'll now have to find a way to continue that level of play without them.

The Bills Tried To Amend Their Offseason Losses

Buffalo brought in a variety of talent, but it might not be enough

With that said, the Bills did at least attempt to improve the supporting cast around him. After a couple of draft-day trades, they were able to land Keon Coleman, a big, athletic receiver out of Florida State. Coleman is a big-play threat, who could begin to fill that big, athletic receiver role in the offense that Davis has maintained over the past couple of seasons.

The Bills also added Curtis Samuel via free agency this offseason, looking to add an element of speed to the offense. Samuel was never brought in to be the first option on the offense, but he's quietly had a very solid six-year career, and put together back-to-back 600-yard seasons with the Washington Commanders over the past two years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It was always going to be hard to replace Diggs and Davis. The two combined for 1,929 receiving yards in 2023, which accounted for a whopping 44.7% of the Bills' 4,306 total receiving yards for the year.

Buffalo will also bring back Khalil Shakir, and Kincaid. Shakir had to spend the first two years of his career behind Diggs and Davis, but he proved himself a bit in his sophomore campaign, racking up 611 receiving yards.

He'll get his chance to prove himself as a starter in 2024, as he currently looks set to start alongside Coleman. Kincaid showed a lot of potential during his rookie season as well, and looks like a sure-fire option to be Allen's security blanket this year.

Finally, the Bills did make two more additions this offseason, picking up Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool. While both of these receivers have had their good moments in the past, they've struggled to find that same level of production recently. They will serve as solid depth options though, and are much better than the other options on the roster behind them.

Did Buffalo do enough to set Allen up for success?

Ultimately, while the Bills did make an effort to add some talent to the room after losing their two biggest receiving threats, it's fair to argue that they didn't do enough. It was always going to be hard to replace the level of production they lost with those two, but they're still in their window of playoff contention.

With that in mind, they definitely could have surrounded their star quarterback with more talent this offseason.

