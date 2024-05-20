Highlights The Buffalo Bills have the potential to thrive in 2024 despite major player losses in the offseason.

When discussing the Buffalo Bills' offseason, the first thing most people will jump at is the Stefon Diggs trade. That move with the Houston Texans sent shockwaves through the NFL. Well, Buffalo also lost Gabriel Davis, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White when discussing key players. That's undeniably a lot to replace.

A lot of people expect a steep drop-off. However, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network has a different view of what the 2024 Bills will look like. He thinks that everyone is exaggerating Buffalo's presumed demise. Rosenthal had this to say on NFL GameDay View:

People are misunderstanding what happened in Buffalo this offseason. Everyone’s talking about what they lost, what about what they kept? Josh Allen, how about the continuity on the rest of the roster, 19 of 22 players that I project to start this year for them were on the roster [last year]. They actually haven’t changed that much. Stefon Diggs, they will miss him, but I think it’s a committee approach, a really good offense line, we know Sean McDermott can get it done defensively.

It was a pointed defense of how Buffalo's busy offseason wasn't as dramatically devastating as a lot of people are claiming. Does Rosenthal have a valid point?

The Bills Should Be Fine

Even amid transition, this is a top-10 roster on paper

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Let's get it out of the way immediately, there is not a WR on Buffalo's roster that is better than Diggs right now. However, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool, and Mack Hollins should create a deeper WR room than 2023's by a mile. Especially when tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are factored into the equation.

Josh Allen also isn't the same quarterback now that he was when Diggs arrived. He should be able to thrive without an elite top at this point in his career. Even if he can't, his legs are valuable. So is an offensive line that improved a ton with run-blocking, which led to the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL last year. James Cook paced the team with 1,122 rushing yards, and he's still in the backfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dalton Kincaid caught 73 passes last year, which was the franchise record for receptions by a tight end and receptions by a rookie. Those 73 catches were the fourth-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end.

Flipping to the defense, White played only four games last season when the team was fourth in scoring and third in takeaways. His absence won't make much of a difference. Poyer is the big fish to replace in the back seven.

Whoever steps in at that safety spot will get plenty of support from a defensive front that's intact from 2023. Buffalo finished fourth in sacks even though Von Miller was a ghost on the field. It feels safe to assume that the future Hall of Famer will finish with more than three tackles and zero sacks this season, which will make the defense better.

Everything that the Bills need to win a fifth straight division title resides in their locker room already. If they stay healthy, Buffalo will be a formidable foe yet again.

