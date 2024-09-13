Key Takeaways James Cook showcases RB1 potential in win over Dolphins.

Buffalo's lack of wide receiver talent boosts Cook's fantasy value.

Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Breece Hall will all compete to become the fantasy football RB1.

Outside of Josh Allen , James Cook might be the second-most valuable player in the Buffalo Bills offense. After a phenomenal performance against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Cook proved that he could become the most valuable running back in all of NFL Fantasy Football .

James Cook vs Dolphins Carries 11 Rushing Yards 78 Yards Per Carry 7.09 Targets 1 Receptions 1 Receiving Yards 17 Total Touchdowns 3

Cook completely took over the game, leading the Bills to a win over the Dolphins on the road. Seeing how efficient and productive Cook was in a divisional game makes you wonder what kind of impact he can have over the course of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Cook finished as the RB12, despite playing in less than 50% of snaps in six games. Many fantasy managers were fading Cook after the Bills drafted Ray Davis in the 2024 NFL Draft , but with how Cook has been utilized over the first two games of the season, that is already appearing to be a mistake.

So, how valuable of a fantasy asset could Cook be? Well, the answer could surprise you.

James Cook's Road To Fantasy RB1

Buffalo's lack of experienced playmakers could pave the way for Cook

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Between the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis , the Bills were always going to need some of their other offensive players to step up. As of right now, it's Cook who's gotten it going both in the run game and as a pass catcher. And if he can continue the momentum throughout the regular season, his role will only increase.

Last season, Cook was incredibly underrated in real life, and in fantasy football. He took advantage of the increased usage throughout the season, and was efficient in the run game, yet provided another spark in the passing game.

James Cook 2023 Stats Carries 237 Rushing Yards 1,122 Yards Per Carry 4.7 Targets 54 Receptions 44 Receiving Yards 445 Total Touchdowns 6

Cook already finished as an RB1 last season with inconsistent usage throughout the campaign, as he saw less than 15 carries in 10 games. Buffalo gave Cook 19 carries in Week 1, followed by 11 carries in Week 2, but that drop off was largely due to the fact that Cook was so effective (and Tua Tagovailoa had his issues), the game got out of hand in a hurry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: James Cook is the first Bills player since 1992 (Thurman Thomas) with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a game. (via Ed Werder)

Unless another Bills playmaker steps up, Cook is going to get the bulk of the touches in this offense. With the lack of wide receiver talent, Buffalo will only continue to rely on Cook in other ways outside of being used as a pure running back.

Cook's Competition For Fantasy RB1

The other top running backs have more competition for touches

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It's no secret that there are plenty of candidates to finish as the RB1 in fantasy football this year. It's probably unlikely for Christian McCaffrey to achieve it again after missing some time, but guys like Saquon Barkley , Bijan Robinson , and Breece Hall are all popular options. The problem with all of them is that they're playing alongside star wide receivers that deserve plenty of touches in their respective offenses too.

Someone like Barkley was awesome in Week 1, but there are going to be plenty of weeks when he's outscored by A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith . Robinson is the most likely to be the top scoring player on the Atlanta Falcons offense, but they're going to need to find ways to get Drake London and Kyle Pitts involved, too.

There are some great running backs, but they might not have the ability to score 20+ points every single week. Compared to these guys, Cook has the opportunity to do just that.

All stats are courtesy of Fantasy Pros and Pro Football Reference.