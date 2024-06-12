Highlights Bills quarterback Josh Allen is refining his throwing motion for the upcoming season.

Despite being one of the league's top quarterbacks, Allen is making adjustments to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs with a revamped offense.

The departure of Stefon Diggs opens the door for rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman to become a key target in the Bills' offense.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been hard at work this offseason to tweak his throwing motion for the upcoming season. During the Bills' first mandatory minicamp practice, Allen spoke in depth about what he is specifically working on in terms of improving his throwing pattern. (via Alaina Getzenberg)

I wouldn't call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up. Getting long with my arm and a little bit with my stride. So just trying to clean that up. And anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it's going to feel really good, sometimes it's not going to feel really good. It's just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you're trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.

Allen has consistently proven to be a top-tier quarterback in the NFL, but that isn't stopping the Bills' gunslinger from making changes that he feels are necessary.

The Bills have dominated the AFC East in recent years, but have been unable to get past the juggernaut of the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Allen and his new set of offensive skill players will look to finally get over the hump, and make a deep playoff run in 2024.

The Bills Revamped Their Receiving Corps in 2024

Allen will be looking to connect with a new group of WRs this season

The departure of wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, leaves room for another pass catcher to take over the number one spot on the Bills' depth chart. Diggs was traded this past offseason to the Houston Texans, after multiple years of off-field drama with the organization.

Stefon Diggs Trade Compensation Bills Receive Texans Receive 2025 second-round pick Stefon Diggs 2024 sixth-round pick 2025 fifth-round pick

The team selected wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round of the draft, with hopes that he could grow into the team's number-one target for the foreseeable future. Allen believes that Coleman will bring a physical presence to the Bills receiving corp. (via Christian Gonzalez)

I think his play style is what we needed in our offense. Talking with our offensive coordinator, our quarterbacks coach, (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that's a big-bodied guy and can go win on a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver.

Coleman will be joined by Khalil Shakir and the recently acquired, Curtis Samuel. Shakir found his niche during his second season in Buffalo, as a shifty slot receiver who can create plays after the catch. He caught 39 passes for 611 yards, and added two receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Perhaps the strength of the Bills' offense would be the tight end combination of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Kincaid shined last season as a rookie, and has given Allen a big, consistent target over the middle of the field.

James Cook returns after having a strong showing during the course of Buffalo's late-season stretch. Cook became the three-down running back that Buffalo had been searching for over the course of multiple drafts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Buffalo Bills running back James Cook finished sixth in the NFL in all-purpose yards in 2023. Cook finished his second season with 1,567 total all-purpose yards.

Allen and the Bills currently own the AFC East, winning the division in 2023 for the fourth consecutive season. The team will look to reclaim a fifth straight division title this upcoming season, and make a run at a Super Bowl appearance.

Sources: Alaina Getzenberg, Christian Gonzalez

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.