Last week, the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a trade involving star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The deal will have plenty of ramifications on the AFC playoff picture, from turning the Texans into an offensive juggernaut to sapping the Bills of their best offensive weapon. C.J. Stroud should be expected to take a major step forward after a historic rookie season in 2023 with his new WR1 in place, while Josh Allen must try to navigate the loss of Diggs and Gabe Davis, who departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason.

For what it's worth, Bills GM Brandon Beane told the team's official website that Allen was kept apprised of the potential Diggs trade as it was in the works, with the intention of not blindsiding the franchise quarterback once the front office found a trade to their liking:

I did alert (Josh) that there had been some inquiries and it wasn't 100% off the table. Josh and I have a pretty regular conversation on things and I think it's important for me to make sure if I think something could happen to make sure he's not blindsided.

Beane's transparency with the team's star player likely goes a long way in keeping Allen happy, but it only provides so much comfort when the team's top pass catchers next year project to be Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills have plenty of work to do to keep their offense humming at a Super Bowl-caliber level, though as long as Allen is in town and content with his surroundings, their floor will remain higher than most.

Beane: "We Don't Have A Lot of [Cap] Room"

Bills will have a hard time replacing Diggs in time for the 2024 season

In return for Diggs (and a couple of day-three draft selections), the Bills got a 2025 second-round pick. It wasn't an egregiously awful return, but it does little to help the team going into next season.

Beane recognizes that the club is going to struggle in their effort to replace Diggs, especially since the team is pressed up against the ceiling of the NFL's salary cap:

We were roughly, before this move, seven and a half million [dollars] or something like that on the cap. This is going to take off three [point] three [million]... And so, we don't have a lot of room. We'll still have to save money for the draft picks, replacement costs, practice squad, guys like that. But, we'll be creative. We're still going to look. The cap flexibility is more next year which can help you even the following year depending on what you do, or you don't do in 2025.

The Bills will have to assume a massive $31 million dead cap hit from this trade, meaning they actually lost cap space as a result of this move, as Beane acknowledges. Diggs' dead cap is the largest hit on the Bills' 2024 roster, surpassing Allen's $30.3 million number.

Per Spotrac, the team opened up $27.3 million in 2025 cap space by trading Diggs before June 1. While that'll help the team beyond this season, it means nothing for 2024, which will be Allen's age-28 campaign. He's already on a lucrative six-year, $258 million contract, and wasting one of his prime years with a middling receiving corps isn't some galaxy-brained roster maneuvering.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs' single-season $31.096 million dead cap hit is the largest ever for a non-quarterback, and the sixth-largest dead cap number in NFL history, following Russell Wilson ($53M), Matt Ryan ($40.5M), Aaron Rodgers ($40.3M), Tom Brady ($35.1M), and Carson Wentz ($33.8M).

The Bills do have the 28th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the class is replete with receiving talent, with three of GMS' top five big board slots going to WRs. Still, Buffalo will be hard-pressed to even come close to replacing Diggs' production with a rookie receiver.

Losing Diggs won't be the end of the world for a team as talented as the Bills, but their chances of winning the Super Bowl next season are dropping rapidly. At least Allen had Beane and Tom Brady's warning to prepare him for the talent exodus in Buffalo this offseason.

