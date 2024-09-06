Key Takeaways The Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick to replace Stefon Diggs.

Coleman has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the offense as a rookie.

The Bills have the offensive firepower to continue their domination of the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills made one of the more surprising moves during the 2024 NFL Draft when they agreed to a pick swap with the Kansas City Chiefs , that inevitably led to the defending super bowl champs taking speedy pass catcher Xavier Worthy .

The move was questionable considering that Buffalo has not been able to get past Kansas City in the postseason, and they were also in need of a wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans a few weeks prior.

So why would the Bills allow their conference rival to swap picks with them and take a receiver when they need one? The answer is that Buffalo was able to get Keon Coleman five picks later, who was the player that they had originally wanted anyway.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen recently spoke about Coleman and the unique skill set that he gives Buffalo. (via Josh Alper)

He’s going to be an exciting player for us. He’s got a different skill set than maybe what I’m used to. I don’t know if I’ve had the type of skill set that he brings to the table as an option before. His ability to go jump and catch back shoulder balls, be strong at the point of the catch. He takes blocking in the run game with a lot of pride.

Allen's admiration for his new rookie pass catcher is on full display, as he seems to have full belief in Coleman's ability to succeed in Buffalo.

Related NFL Players Wrong to Label Bills QB Josh Allen 'Overrated' A recent poll of anonymous NFL players labaled Buffalo's superstar QB as overrated, but they missed the mark.

Coleman Has the Opportunity to Make an Immediate Impact

The rookie should serve as a target magnet for Josh Allen.

Credit: © Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

We have recent examples of talented wide receivers that enter the league and get stuck in the third spot behind proven veterans on the depth chart, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rome Odunze . This is the opposite of the environment that Coleman is entering in Buffalo, as the 21-year-old rookie has a chance to take over the receiving corps in his first season.

Notable Bills Wide Receiver Additions/Departures Additions: Departures: Keon Coleman Stefon Diggs Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gabe Davis Curtis Samuel ____ Mack Hollins ____

As you can see, Buffalo's receiver room has been completely revamped. That opens the window of opportunity for Coleman to emerge as the top target in the passing game.

The receiver room lacks an alpha, and Coleman possesses alpha-like physical traits. His frame, length, leaping ability, and ability to create yards after the catch make him the perfect candidate to become an effective outside receiver.

Breaking Down Buffalo's Offense

The Bills offense won't skip a beat in 2024.

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It can be reasonable to expect the Bills offense to take a step back after losing their top two wide receivers this offseason. However, Diggs' production fell off a cliff after Week 6 anyway, as Dalton Kincaid and James Cook emerged as legitimate threats in the offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Stefon Diggs had 100+ receiving yards in five of his first six games. He then failed to record a single 100+ yard game for the rest of the season.

Despite Diggs' regression, the Bills offense didn't skip a beat, as they ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Kincaid and Cook are set to return this season as the primary catalysts in the offense.

Khalil Shakir's role will increase after having a productive season in which he caught 49 passes for 772 yards and three scores.

Curtis Samuel , Mack Hollins , and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all serve as solid options for Allen in the passing games as well, and should produce enough to make up for the departure of Gabe Davis .

Tight end Dawson Knox is also a formidable weapon in the passing game, who gives the offense flexibility to operate out of more 12-personnel sets.

Whenever you have a superstar quarterback like Allen in the prime of his career, it can be difficult to envision a scenario in which the offense regresses.

Coleman now has the opportunity to become Allen's number one target, and become the replacement for Diggs that the organization is searching for.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.