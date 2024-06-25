Highlights Many wondered if Kaiir Elam would be back with the Bills in 2024 after early-career struggles, but the team and CB want a 'clean slate'.

Elam has shown improvement in the offseason, aiming to contribute to the defense with a fresh start.

Buffalo seeks Elam to step up as the third outside cornerback to maintain defensive success.

After playing in just three games in his second season, many felt that Kaiir Elam's days with the Buffalo Bills would come to end this offseason. Instead, the team opted to run it back with the 23-year-old, and will look for him to step up and develop in order to contribute how they still believe he can in the secondary.

New defensive coordinator Bobby Babich discussed with ESPN how well the third-year cornerback has performed to this point in the offseason:

Clean slate for Kaiir. Working extremely hard... I think his mindset is where it needs to be. And coach Addae and coach Danna are doing a great job with him honing in on the little things where we know he needs to improve literally minute by minute, drill by drill. We're not trying to go big scope. We're trying to focus in on certain things.

With a reset after an injury-riddled 2023, the Bills and Elam will look to change the trajectory of the young cornerback's career and help him make a positive impact in 2024.

Elam Can Still Turn Things Around

There is a clear role for Elam to help this Bills defense

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Through the offseason, Elam looks like he's taken a step forward, notching multiple interceptions in offseason activities and impressing his new cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae. When discussing his inconsistent play and issues with injuries, the Florida product discussed how it mentally ate at him until he learned to change his perspective:

I learned to appreciate the struggles cause it helped me become into who I am now. It's not like I was cutting corners. It's not like I wasn't listening or wasn't taking notes, wasn't preparing the right way. It just, I felt like it allowed me to learn though, like that's just the reality of it, and sometimes you can't really force success.

Buffalo received dependable play from their outside cornerback duo of Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas. Still, with Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson gone, the team will need a third outside cornerback. Having Elam ready to step up and rotate in to keep the unit fresh could have immense payoff for the long-term success of this defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, the Bills had the fourth-best coverage grade in the NFL in 2023 with a 91.9. The New York Jets were ranked first with a 94.4 grade.

While the road has been rocky, there is still optimism on both sides for the 2022 first-round pick to find his footing. Despite initial trade rumors early in the offseason, he will be one to keep an eye on this season.

Source: Alaina Getzenberg

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.