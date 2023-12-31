Highlights The Buffalo Bills have won four straight games, setting up a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East crown.

The defense was the standout for the Bills in their Week 17 win against the New England Patriots.

Despite early-season struggles, the Bills have shown improvement and are 5-1 since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Just a month ago, the Buffalo Bills, who were expected by many to win the AFC East, were 6-6 and in real danger of missing out on the NFL Playoffs. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins were sitting at 9-3 and had seemingly run away with the division.

The Bills have roared back throughout the month of December, though, now notching four straight wins following a Week 17 victory over the New England Patriots.

And now, given Buffalo's recent success and a couple of losses by the Dolphins, the AFC East will be decided in a winner-take-all showdown in Week 18.

The Bills weren't great against the Patriots, but did enough to win

Buffalo took advantage of several New England turnovers in a Week 17 win

The Bills, who have impressive recent wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, had a little bit of trouble getting things going offensively against the Patriots.

Quarterback Josh Allen completed just 50% of his passes for 169 yards and an interception but did rush for two short touchdowns. The Bills also managed just 127 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Defense was the story for Buffalo in this victory. They picked off Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe three times, with Rasul Douglas returning one for a 40-yard touchdown. Christian Benford also recovered a fumble, and the unit as a whole notched three sacks, two coming from Terrel Bernard.

The Bills put themselves in this position

Buffalo has won in many different ways in December

Back when they were 6-6, Buffalo had less than a 20% shot at making the playoffs. While the team was expected to turn things around, they had shown some troubling signs in the season's early weeks and fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The team is 5-1 since then.

The Bills were especially impressive in wins against other playoff-caliber teams in Dallas and Kansas City but also struggled a bit more than expected against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Patriots. But none of that will matter if they can win in Week 18.

Josh Allen Cmp% Yards Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing TDs Last 4 Games 55.5 733 3 3 6

Next week, the Bills take on the Dolphins in a game that will determine the AFC East crown. Buffalo blew out Miami in Week 4, 48-20, and the Dolphins will be coming off a 56-19 blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens, a defeat that made this winner-take-all battle possible.

The Dolphins went into this week's game without Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, who are both nursing injuries.

And against the Ravens, linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered what appeared to be a severe knee injury. To make matters worse, superstar QB Tua Tagavailoa injured his shoulder late, so that'll undoubtedly be a big topic of conversation as the week rolls along.

At this point, the Bills are essentially a lock to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season. And they may just head into the postseason as the AFC East champs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.