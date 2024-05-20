Highlights Keon Coleman won hearts at the Rookie Premiere by wearing a fan-made bracelet, showing his love for Buffalo.

The Bills secured Coleman in a draft-day trade up to maximize WR potential after two key wideouts left.

Coleman's on-field potential as a rookie WR1 with Allen looks promising.

Keon Coleman has been a fan favorite since the moment he was drafted into the NFL. Recently selected 33rd overall by the Buffalo Bills, Coleman has produced a consistent flow of viral videos since draft day, usually centered around his sense of humor. He’s become even more beloved recently, but this time, for a more heartfelt reason.

At the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, Coleman, 21, was seen wearing a bracelet made for him by a fan. A large part of the Rookie Premiere is photoshoots, meaning this young fan’s bracelet will be immortalized in NFL media.

His bracelets were accompanied by a letter written by the young Bills’ fan, welcoming him to Buffalo. It’s further proof that Coleman is quickly winning the hearts of the Bills Mafia, as well as the majority of football fans. It’s an added element of excitement for a wide receiver class that was already making plenty of buzz.

The Bills traded up to the 33rd pick, the first selection of day two, in order to secure Coleman on their roster. With seven receivers having gone off the board in round one, including three in the last five picks, it was imperative that the Bills secure the Florida State product.

First Eight Receivers Taken in 2024 NFL Draft Player College Picked Round Team Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State 4th 1st ARI Malik Nabers LSU 6th 1st NYG Rome Odunze Washington 9th 1st CHI Brian Thomas Jr. LSU 23rd 1st JAC Xavier Worthy Texas 28th 1st KC Ricky Pearsall Florida 31st 1st SF Xavier Legette South Carolina 32nd 1st CAR Keon Coleman Florida State 33rd 2nd BUF

Coleman’s Player Outlook

The Florida State product has a shot at being the Bills’ WR1 as a rookie

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been quite the offseason in Buffalo, especially in the wide receiver room. Both of their primary wideouts have been relocated, opening the door for new talent to step up. Stefon Diggs was sent to the Houston Texans via trade, while Gabe Davis joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

The Bills have reloaded in free agency, signing Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They’re also likely to move Khalil Shakir, the third-year wide receiver from Boise State, into a more prominent role.

While the assurance that comes with depth is nice, none of these players have the ceiling for the upcoming season that Coleman has. He’s a jumpball fiend, considered by many to be the best of his class in that regard. This seems perfect for Josh Allen, who loves to fling the football deep down the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Keon Coleman led the ACC with 11 touchdowns in the 2023-24 season. He did this over the course of 50 catches, which went for 658 yards.

There’s never a guarantee with rookie wide receivers, but this pairing could do damage if they form a connection. Given their similar fun-loving nature, it’s likely they’ll connect quickly off the field. If they do the same on it, the Bills might not miss a beat.

Buffalo’s New Fan Favorite

Coleman immediately received media attention for his press conference comedy

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If fans weren’t convinced by Coleman’s highlight reel, they may have been persuaded at his introductory press conference. He was a quote machine, pumping out funny moments that continually boosted his popularity.

It’s clear that Coleman has a genuine excitement about entering the NFL. Along with accomplishing a lifelong dream, he’s been placed in a favorable situation for his development. He gets to work alongside a top tier quarterback, in a proven offensive system.

Given all that’s going his way, it says a lot that Coleman is willing to take a moment for the fans. In this instance, it was taking the time to read a kind letter and, in return, acknowledging the young fan by sporting the bracelet.

It’s an act that this young Bills fan likely won’t forget. If all goes according to plan, it’ll be one of many memorable moments produced by Coleman in Buffalo.

