Fans of the Buffalo Bills might be fretting over the loss of Stefon Diggs, but according to offensive coordinator Joe Brady, there’s excitement in the building:

“Every year is going to be different and to me, the biggest thing is … hey what do these wide receivers do well? And let’s find ways to put them in those positions. And right now, we have a lot of newness in that receivers room and there’s so much good and so much excitement with it.”

Josh Allen’s likely thrilled not to have Diggs (who he targeted 160 times in 2023) complaining about his lack of touches. Meanwhile, wide receivers like Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantline, and Chase Claypool must be drooling over their potential opportunities.

The Bills have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, and in six of the last seven. However, they've only advanced to the AFC Championship game once, and are 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs in that stretch. However, before the Bills can think about getting over that hump, they have to focus on getting back to the playoffs with this tweaked offense.

Here’s why the Bills will be fine, despite trading their talented, but at times distracting, star receiver.

Bills Going “Moneyball” After Diggs' Departure

Buffalo will spread the ball around to replace their former star WR in the aggregate

The Bills won’t replace Diggs’ 107 catches, 1,183 yards, and eight touchdowns with any one player in 2024. Instead, Samuel will bite off a chunk, tight end Dalton Kincaid’s role will increase, and they’ll lean more heavily into their running game. As Brady explained:

“Yeah, you don’t just sit there and say you’re going to replace a player, you’re going to replace a scheme or targets.”

It’s important to note that Diggs failed to record a single 100-yard game after Week Six last season. Buffalo also went 6-1 to end the season, with Diggs averaging just 45 receiving yards per game during that stretch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: James Cook recorded over 1,500 total yards and six touchdowns in just his second year as a pro.

Running back James Cook became a huge part of the offense, both as a rushing and pass-catching threat. In many ways, the Bills paved the road for life without their star wide receiver long before he left. When it came time to weigh his weighty contract and endless antics, the decision grew clear. As general manager Brandon Beane detailed:

“A player of his caliber, you weigh a lot of things in those situations, but ultimately, we just talked about the cap. I don’t need to go through all the reasons why we decided to go ahead and do that. I would say, from a cap standpoint, we decided just to go ahead and eat it now... We think we can compete and do what we need to do by eating it now. And not next year. Because if we didn’t, if we tried to come up with some way to split it up too many different ways, then now it’s just like that albatross hanging on your neck all year. You look at your cap and you’re going, Look how much money we still have dead.”

There will be times when the Bills miss Diggs, especially on third down, but more than anything, it all runs through Allen. Brady can rest easier without a true number one threat, knowing there’s always Superman back there to bail him out:

“You also had to worry about Josh Allen. And it’s a quarterback-driven league. And at the end of the day, we’re fortunate that we still have him, and the offense will still run through him. We’ll have to adjust and we’ll have to get a feel for how teams are playing us.”

You know Buffalo’s MVP candidate is ready to shoulder whatever’s necessary.

