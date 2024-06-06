Highlights The Buffalo Bills aim to host the 2028 NFL draft because of a new stadium.

The economic boom from the NFL Draft could highlight their new venue.

Possible campus-style event as teams advocate for drafts in home stadiums.

The NFL Draft used to be held in New York City every year.

Then, starting in 2015, it began to go on the road. Starting with two years in Chicago, the draft has taken place in a different city every year since, though it was virtual for one year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the draft is scheduled through 2026, when it will be held in Pittsburgh.

If executives for the Buffalo Bills have their way, the draft will return to New York—the state, not the city—in 2028. Bills COO Pete Guelli is confident that Buffalo has what it takes to put on a good show (via Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran):

We think the city of Buffalo would be absolutely perfect for this type of event.

Whether the NFL's selection committee agrees Guelli remains to be seen.

Buffalo Has Stadium Plans

Hosting the draft could highlight the new stadium

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guelli, the team’s executive vice president as well as the chief operating officer, said that with Highmark Stadium under construction near their current stadium and set to open in 2026, the draft could highlight the new building and be an economic boon for Buffalo:

We’ve seen the success and growth of the draft in other markets. [The draft] is the kind of opportunity we’re going to pursue as an organization.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay following this year's event in Detroit. The NFL has not yet awarded a city with the 2027 event; it betsowed the previous three sites with the draft about two years in advance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The first time the draft was held outside New York City it drew 200,000 fans over three days in Chicago in 2015. This year the draft drew 775,000 fans to downtown Detroit over three days.

Buffalo will wait until the league sends out an expression of interest memo and then begin the process.

Our plan would be to express interest, and it’s competitive – there are no guarantees it will work out, but we want to go down that road.

From 1965 to 2014, the draft was held in New York City. When it went on the road in 2015, the first event in Chicago drew 200,000 fans over three days.

Detroit city officials estimated that the draft set an attendance record with 775,000 fans descending on that city's downtown area over three days in April.

NFL Draft Sites Year City 2015 Chicago 2016 Chicago 2017 Philadelphia 2018 Dallas 2019 Nashville 2020 Remote/Virtual 2021 Cleveland 2022 Las Vegas 2023 Kansas City 2024 Detroit 2025 Green Bay 2026 Pittsburgh 2027 TBD 2028 TBD

One consulting firm found that fans from all 50 states as well as 20 countries attended in 2024, resulting in an economic impact of $165 million.

The league is always trying to create platforms and turn (the sport) into a 365-day-a-year product, and they’ve turned the draft into something none of us could have anticipated. As soon as you saw how that model performed, it became pretty clear it was something they wanted to emulate in other areas.

While the draft has often been held in a given city's downtown core, two teams—the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns—held the event in their home stadiums. The Bills want to do the same.

If you want to create a campus-type of environment, it would stand to reason that you would want to make (the new Bills stadium) the focal point.

Other cities will do it hybrid-style: Green Bay and Pittsburgh both plan to have the draft take place mostly in their stadiums, with some additional festivities happening nearby.

Expect to see more teams that are opening new stadiums advocating to host the draft as soon as possible after the new building opens.

