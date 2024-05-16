Highlights After plenty of roster turnover, there will be plenty of intrigue with the Bills in 2024.

Josh Allen remains the x-factor of this franchise, and the team should go as far as he takes them.

With games against a crowded AFC conference, each game on the schedule is important, but keep an eye on the team's matchups against the Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, and 49ers.

It's been an eventful offseason for the Buffalo Bills as they head into the 2024 campaign with a new-look offense and all eyes on Josh Allen. If the 27-year-old can continue to play at a high level this season, he could build a strong case for his first MVP award.

With budding star tight end Dalton Kincaid poised to break out, and running back James Cook establishing himself as a dangerous threat in the backfield, the team is still plenty capable of pouring in points.

Defensively, the team also had some key departures, as the secondary has been completely revamped, and the team will be looking for young talent to step up this year. With expectations from Bills Mafia to contend for a title, here is the road that Buffalo will face this upcoming season:

Buffalo Bills 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Cardinals Sun. Sep 8th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 2 @ Dolphins Thur. Sep 12th, 8:15 PM EST PRIME 3 vs Jaguars Mon. Sep 23rd, 7:30 PM EST ESPN 4 @ Ravens Sun. Sep. 29th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 5 @ Texans Sun. Oct 6th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 6 @ Jets Mon. Oct 14th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN 7 vs Titans Sun. Oct 20th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 8 @ Seahawks Sun. Oct 27th, 4:05 PM EST FOX 9 vs Dolphins Sun. Nov 3rd, 1:00 PM EST CBS 10 @ Colts Sun. Nov 10th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 11 vs Chiefs Sun. Nov 17th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 12 BYE WEEK 13 vs 49ers Sun. Dec 1st, 8:20 PM EST NBC 14 @ Rams Sun. Dec 8th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 15 @ Lions Sun. Dec 15th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 16 vs Patriots Sun. Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM EST CBS 17 vs Jets Sun. Dec 29th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 18 @ Patriots Sun. Jan 5th, TBD TBD

Related Commissioner Roger Goodell Wants To Add More Football To NFL Schedule NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed what his perfect schedule would look like, including an extra game among other things.

2024 Season Opener: Bills vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, September 8th at 1:00 PM EST (CBS)

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo kicks off the season at home playing host to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Coming off of a 4-13 2023 campaign, Arizona will be the clear underdog, but last season was year one under Jonathan Gannon with injuries being the major theme of the season. In 2024, this team could look entirely different.

The major storyline on the Cardinals' sideline will be the debut of stud rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and how he looks as Murray's go-to target in the passing game. The Bills passing defense allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game to the wide receiver position last year, at 128.9, so Harrison could have his work cut out for him, though the wholesale changes in the Bills secondary make it hard to predict how they'll play.

Questions surrounding the passing game will also follow the Bills. With Stefon Diggs traded and Gabe Davis leaving on the open market this offseason, people will be curious to see who steps up as the team's top target for Allen between Kincaid, underrated slot guys Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel, and second-round pick Keon Coleman.

Still, Buffalo has the talent advantage and should be in a good position to start the year on top. Expect them to handle business and get to 1-0.

Notable Games on Buffalo's Schedule

Week 4 @ BAL, Week 5 @ HOU, Week 11 vs KC, Week 13 vs SF

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT

There are no easy weeks in the NFL, but as division champs, the Bills are set to take on some very strong opponents during the course of 2024. Here are some of the highlighted games on the schedule that could have major implications on where the team stands in the NFL ranks.

Week 4 @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sep. 29th at 8:20 PM EST, NBC)

Two AFC powerhouses are set to square off on Sunday night of Week 4, as the Bills travel to M&T Bank Stadium to battle the Baltimore Ravens in an early season affair with potential playoff implications. Early season outings are easy to dismiss for importance, but for organizations that could be competing for seeding in a tight AFC conference, a loss here could come back to haunt both squads.

This is set to be an exciting primetime game as both rosters match up well against each other. The game could very easily come down to which quarterback performs best between Allen and Lamar Jackson. But with the presence of Derrick Henry in the Ravens offense, Baltimore could have a leg up here early in the season.

Week 5 @ Houston Texans (Sunday, Oct. 6th at 1:00 PM EST, CBS)

Whether anyone will admit it or not, both ball clubs will have this game circled on their calendar. With Stefon Diggs set to go against his former team, the drama surrounding this matchup will draw quite the viewing audience. Even without the history, this game is filled with exciting headlines pertaining to the AFC power structure.

The Houston Texans are one of the most exciting young rosters in the league, and many are expecting them to take another huge step forward in 2024. In order to do so, they'll need to win in some of their big bouts against some of the conference's top teams. If C.J. Stroud and this offense can light up Buffalo early, they could be on their way toward leap-frogging the Bills and Bengals as the Chiefs' biggest AFC challengers.

However, from an early point of view, the Bills should be locked in for a chance to humble a high-caliber opponent and defeat their former superstar wideout who had reportedly been creating tension in the locker room. Expect Buffalo to escape with a narrow victory.

Week 11 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Nov. 17th at 4:25 PM EST, CBS)

Always one of the season's top contests, the Bills will be at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and get them right before their bye week. Last season, they went on the road to win 20-17, making Patrick Mahomes absolutely lose his marbles postgame. But the Chiefs got the last laugh, beating Buffalo 27-24 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The rivalry between these AFC foes is bound to draw attention each year as two of the league's top quarterbacks go head-to-head for a chance to establish themselves as the better team. While the postseason is where it matters most, this game is important to a Bills club that will be looking to build momentum heading into the season's final weeks.

Week 13 vs San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Dec. 1st at 8:20 PM EST, NBC)

Coming off of their bye week, the Bills will be immediately thrust into action with a three-game slate featuring entirely NFC playoff teams. The first of that batch will be the 2023 NFC Champion, San Francisco 49ers. One of the most complete rosters in the NFL, this will be quite the late-season challenge for Buffalo.

Both offenses win games by dominating the time of possession, and converting to keep drives alive. This contest likely comes down to whichever team has the ball in their hands less, and with the defensive talent in San Francisco, they are likely the early favorite.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The Bills & 49ers ranked top 5 in the NFL for 3rd Down Conversion Rate & Average Time Per Drive in 2023.

Still, Buffalo has the front seven to be disruptive in the trenches and make Brock Purdy uncomfortable. If they can create some chaos for the third-year pro, they could have a chance to score an impactful victory at home.

2024 Season Bills Team Record Prediction

How will Buffalo perform with a chance for their fifth straight AFC East title?

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Five in a row atop the AFC East is no easy task for the Bills, but they still have the talent and ability to maintain their spot on the divisional throne. Things will be tight though, as the New York Jets could make a push if the team is able to stay healthy and the speedy Miami Dolphins are always tough.

While there are concerns over the ball club's talent exodus this offseason, the offensive scheme was trending toward this direction already by the end of last season. Expect the run game to be a key identity for this team going forward, and for the Bills to win more games with ball control and established drives rather than big plays.

Projection: 10-7, AFC East Champions

For now, Buffalo appears capable of holding on to their streak as divisional champions. The season's trajectory and team's postseason chances will depend largely on the growth of young talent on both sides of the football. But with Allen righting the ship, there is no reason to pivot off the Bills unless real red flags crop up during the season.

Heading into the playoffs, this team will have to find that next step though, as the AFC continues to be a gauntlet. While plenty of discourse will surround the Chiefs, others such as the Bills, Ravens, Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns pose the potential to be dangerous as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.