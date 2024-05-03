Highlights The Bills signed Chase Claypool, Deion Jones, and Dawuane Smoot to one-year contracts.

Claypool brings size & experience, while Smoot can be a rotational player on the defensive line.

Jones looks to find his spot on special teams and at inside linebacker on passing downs.

With the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up, every NFL team is looking to fill out their 90-player preseason roster. The Buffalo Bills are the latest team to make a signing, but this time, the contract news came in triumvirate form.

The team announced on Friday morning that they'd signed three players to one-year contracts; wide receiver Chase Claypool, linebacker Deion Jones, and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

New Bills Look To Compete For A Roster Spot

All three players bring plenty of experience

Former second-round pick Chase Claypool has now signed with his fourth team in five seasons, and is widely looked upon as a polarizing personality. His best season was his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he hauled in nine touchdowns and ran in two more thanks in large part to his big 6-foot-4 frame.

Claypool's standing in Pittsburgh began free-falling after his stellar rookie campaign in 2020, as he scored just twice as an NFL sophomore.

The coaching staff, players, and Steeler nation grew weary of his antics, which included celebrating a first down in the final minute of an attempted comeback, which allowed precious seconds to come off the clock. He was eventually traded for a second-rounder to the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season in one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory.

Bears-Steelers Claypool Trade Steelers Received Bears Received 2023 2nd-Round Pick (CB Joey Porter Jr.) WR Chase Claypool JPJ: 7th in DROY Voting, 3rd-Lowest Comp. % Allowed Claypool: 10 games, 18 receptions, 191 yards, 1 TD

It didn't take long for Claypool to wear out his welcome in the Windy City—10 games to be exact. And that was worrisome considering Chicago's utter lack of production from the WR room that year, with Darnell Mooney leading the pack with just 493 yards.

Midway through the 2023 campaign, Claypool was on the move again. After going for a second-rounder just a year earlier, this time Claypool was shipped along with a seventh-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for a measly sixth-round pick.

Claypool managed four catches for 26 yards in nine games for the Fins, and was the target on the Tua Tagovailoa interception in the dying seconds of Week 18 which secured the AFC East title for these same Bills.

The Bills will be banking on Claypool's elite size to pair with quarterback Josh Allen, who is seriously lacking for weapons at the moment. Arguably, he has yet to play with an elite QB, as Ben Roethlisberger was on the downswing of his career when they crossed paths in the Steel City, so this could be a dream situation for him.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Chase Claypool's 62 receptions, 873 yards, and nine receiving TDs during his rookie year represent 35 percent of his career catches, 39 percent of his career yards, and a whopping 69 percent of his career receiving TDs.

And they could really use some production from Claypool, especially after the Bills traded back twice before finally selecting Florida State WR Keon Coleman in the second round of the draft. Buffalo's WR room now includes, Coleman, Claypool, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Khalil Shakir.

Deion Jones, also a former second-round pick, has yet to make a home at the second level for any team's defense. The aging veteran, drafted in 2016, hasn't recorded more than 50 tackles since 2021.

Standing 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, he is a lighter and shorter linebacker that may find a better fit on special teams than at inside linebacker at this point in his career. He could, however, still be a sideline-to-sideline guy on passing downs, as he was still effective in that role for the Carolina Panthers last year, when he put up a 76.7 PFF coverage grade, good for a top 20 finish among LBs.

As for Smoot, he has played seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been a rotation guy on the defensive line, but still has an impressive 23.5 sacks under his belt. He could also bring some much-needed help with run defense, which was in the middle of the road last season.

