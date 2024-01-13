This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Buffalo Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon due to expected snow and strong winds.

The Steelers have previously experienced a postponed playoff game in 2016 due to inclement weather, when they were visiting the Chiefs.

Super Wild Card Weekend has transitioned to the NFL training camp practices of yesteryear: two (games) a day.

The Buffalo Bills' playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed from 1PM EST on Sunday afternoon to 4:30PM EST on Monday afternoon due to extreme weather conditions in Buffalo and Western New York, the team and New York governor Kathy Hocul announced on Saturday.

The postponement came due to the major snowfall expected in Buffalo, which led the Bills to offer $20 per hour to fans willing to help clear the field throughout Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Hocul said she has been in communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about rescheduling the contest due to dangerous conditions on Sunday that were expected to include a foot of snow and winds upward of 65 mph. Hocul had previously shared a humorous video in which she jokingly told Steelers fans not to make the trip from Pittsburgh for the game due to the weather and the fact that "it's going to be a rough game for you anyhow."

The governor also announced that they would be instituting a travel ban for all of Erie County starting at 9PM Saturday evening and running until 6AM on Sunday, as they are expecting two to three inches of snow per hour during that stretch.

The NFL playoff schedule now consists of a pair of games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with kickoffs slated for 4:30 p.m. E.T. and 8:15 p.m. E.T. on all three days.

Source: Buffalo Bills

Related Bills vs. Steelers Playoff Preview: Key matchups, betting odds, injury reports A detailed breakdown of the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers playoff matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday.

Has the NFL ever postponed a game for winter weather?

Postponement is relatively common, but nearly unprecedented in the playoffs

While it is exceedingly rare, NFL playoff games have been rescheduled in the past. The Steelers actually have some recent experience in that area.

The last time an NFL playoff game was postponed due to inclement weather conditions was the 2016 AFC Divisional playoff game when the Steelers were visiting the Chiefs in Kansas City—a town which is also experiencing extreme weather for their playoff game this evening. The 2016 matchup remained on the same day, however, as it was merely pushed from 1:05 to 8:20 due to the ice storm.

The league has postponed games several times due to severe winter weather conditions over the past decade largely due to the snow rendering surfaces unplayable or making game-day travel for fans unsafe.

The most notable moment involving snow came in 2010, when a New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings game had to be relocated to Detroit after the Vikings’ stadium's roof collapsed under the weight of the snow covering it. This was the contest that ended iconic quarterback Brett Favre's NFL-record starting streak at 297 games.

There have also been two relatively recent instances of snowstorms forcing a Bills game to be relocated. In November 2014, a severe snowstorm forced a Bills vs. New York Jets matchup to be postponed by a day and moved to Detroit's Ford Field.

Another one came just last season, when a Bills vs. Cleveland Browns contest was moved from Buffalo to Ford Field due to the November 2022 Great Lakes winter storm. In a strange scheduling caveat, this meant that the Bills played at Detroit's home stadium in back-to-back games, as they were set to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving the following Thursday.

Recent NFL Games Rescheduled/Relocated Due To Winter Weather Matchup Original Date/Location Rescheduled Date/Location Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants December 12, 2010/Minneapolis December 13, 2010/Detroit Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings December 26, 2010/Philadelphia December 28, 2010/Philadelphia Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets November 23, 2014/Buffalo November 24, 2014/Detroit Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns November 20, 2022/Buffalo November 20, 2022/Detroit Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers January 14, 2024/Buffalo January 15, 2024/Buffalo

Many wondered earlier in the week if the league would consider relocating the Steelers/Bills matchup because of the impending weather, but Brian McCarh, NFL Vice President of Communications, said there were no discussions about a possible change in venue.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.