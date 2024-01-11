Highlights The Bills have won five in a row and are heavy favorites over the Steelers for their Wild Card game.

The Steelers will need to force Josh Allen's worst turnover tendencies to resurface to have a chance of winning, they are 6-1 this year when forcing 2+ turnovers.

Pittsburgh's rushing attack and deep shots, along with their potential for takeaways, are key to their upset potential.

Thanks to an incredible late-season charge by the Buffalo Bills, they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Super Wild Card Weekend. The streaking Bills have won five in a row, while the Steelers have also rallied with three straight wins of their own. Pittsburgh's streak was jump started when head coach Mike Tomlin turned to QB Mason Rudolph following what looked like a season-ending skid where they lost to the Colts, Cardinals, and Patriots.

Date: Sunday, January 14

Time: 1:00PM EST

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Broadcast: CBS

Stream: Paramount+ (US), DAZN (Canada)

To no one’s surprise, the Bills opened as heavy double-digit favorites. For now, the weather is forecasted to be absolutely frigid, with 3.5 inches of snow and gusts up to 50 miles an hour. Playing in an ice bowl may give the underdog Steelers a better chance, but the loss of defensive star T.J. Watt puts them on the back foot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pittsburgh vs Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds Team Moneyline Spread Total Buffalo Bills -556 -10.0 (-110) Over 36.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +400 +10.0 (-110) Under 36.0 (-110)

Key matchups

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers defense needs to make Allen uncomfortable

The Bills entered their bye 6-6 with dim playoff hopes. Since then, they haven’t lost, earning huge wins against playoff-caliber teams like the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Chiefs during the stretch. Josh Allen remains a one-man feast or famine wrecking crew. Allen ranks first in total touchdowns (44) and total yardage (4,830) but also second in turnovers (22).

If Mike Tomlin’s defense is going to have a chance in this game, they’ll have to target Allen’s only weakness: turnovers. The Steelers are tied for eighth with 1.6 takeaways per contest. If they can’t force Allen into making mistakes, they really don’t have much of a shot. It's not just against Allen either: the Steelers are 6-1 this season when they force multiple turnovers.

The way to get Allen to embrace his worst tendencies is to put him under pressure, but not necessarily by blitzing. He has thrown five times as many interceptions when he's not blitzed compared to when he is. However, he also throws a lot more picks per dropback when he's under pressure compared to a clean pocket, according to PFF.

Josh Allen Turnover Tendencies Situation INT/Dropback Completion % Clean Pocket 0.02 74.1 Under Pressure 0.04 49.4 Not Blitzed 0.04 68.1 Blitzed 0.01 63.5

Those strange splits would seem to indicate that Allen struggles when seeing pressure from a four-man front, as fewer players rushing the passer means more DBs dropping back and clogging up passing lanes. If Pittsburgh had Watt at their disposal, they could certainly create pressure with a four-man rush, but without him, guys like Nick Herbig and Markus Golden have their work cut out for them.

Rudolph has been a revelation, but Buffalo's pass defense is stingy as ever

The Steelers have run off of voodoo magic and pixie dust all season. In the middle of November, they ranked in the bottom 10 for points per game, total yards per game, passing, offensive points, Expected Points Added (EPA), success rate, dropback EPA, dropback success rate, red zone touchdowns, and yards per play. Yet in the face of all that mediocrity, they still stood above .500.

Turning to Rudolph, of all people, nudged them into the playoffs on the strength of his long ball and a simultaneous re-dedication to the running game. Since turning the reins over to their third-string QB, he’s completed nearly 75 percent of his passes while throwing no interceptions and five touchdowns. Pittsburgh has also run the ball 115 times, tops in the NFL over the season's final three weeks.

Steelers Offense Pre- and Post-Rudolph Category Weeks 1-15 (w/o Rudolph) Weeks 16-18 (w/ Rudolph) Points/Game 15.9 (28th) 27.0 (5th) Yards/Game 287.1 (27th) 384.7 (5th) Yards/Play 4.8 (27th) 6.0 (6th) Pass Yards/Game 177.1 (28th) 228.0 (16th) Rush Yards/Game 110.0 (16th) 156.7 (3rd) Yards/Pass Attempt 5.7 (26th) 9.6 (1st) Yards/Rush Attempt 4.1 (T-15th) 4.1 (T-17th) 3rd Down % 34.7 (26th) 45.2 (8th) Turnovers/Game 1.0 (T-5th fewest) 0.7 (T-6th)

In three starts, Rudolph’s thrown three touchdown passes of 60-plus yards. Only Tua Tagovailoa has more for the entire season, with four. However, he’s going up against Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, one of the best defensive game plan coaches in the league.

Over their five-game winning streak, the Bills have given up just 16.8 points per game, stymieing some of the best offenses in the league. Despite the losses of All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, Buffalo's defense has managed to plug the holes, especially on the back end.

The Bills have allowed just 180.6 pass yards per game, fifth-best in the league, over the final five games of the season. They're also tied for third with seven picks while allowing league lows with a 66.0 opponent passer rating and two pass touchdowns allowed over that span. They count among just four teams with four defensive linemen with five or more sacks as well.

The message is clear: the Steelers will have to rely on their dynamic rushing attack and, most importantly, turnovers if they are to have any chance of upsetting the Bills.

Team Betting Trends

Patterns are not in Pittsburgh's favor for this matchup

The Bills are double-digit favorites for a reason. Their defense should swallow up a predictable Steelers' offense that relies on the two-headed backfield monster of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, combined with deep shots to George Pickens. McDermott will do his best to take away the run game and force Rudolph to complete intermediate passes all day.

On the flip side, if Allen just avoids turnovers, they should take care of business with their high-flying offense. Pittsburgh is tied for third in turnover margin (+11) while Buffalo’s tied for 12th (+2) with professor chaos at QB.

To buck the odds, the Steelers need to summon their black magic and dominate the turnover margin. Perhaps the tempestuous weather report is just the first sign of crazy events to come.

Bills:

The Bills are winners of six of seven games.

Buffalo is 7-2 at home this season.

Buffalo is 5-1 against teams that made the 2023 playoffs

Bills are 7-1 as home favorites

Under is 8-3 when Buffalo plays non-divisional opponents

Steelers:

Steelers are 1-10 without Watt all-time

Pittsburgh is 5-3 on the road

Steelers are 5-3 against teams that made the 2023 playoffs

Steelers have scored first in 9 of last 12 games

Under is 6-2 when Steelers are road team

Mike Tomlin has covered the spread in 64.3 % of games as underdog

How Buffalo can win

Don’t turn it over and be yourself

The Bills simply need to keep the train rolling, coming off their blazing end to the season. Frankly, while it took a while to get there, mostly due to injuries, this is who we all expected Buffalo to be.

They have the most dynamic quarterback in the league, capable of literally running through defenses. Pair him with Stephon Diggs and a dynamic rushing attack, and you’ve got the makings of one of the best offenses in the league, as we’ve witnessed. With Pittsburgh missing their top off-ball linebackers, they should be able to hit James Cook early and often in the passing game, and without Watt, Allen should also have time to do whatever he pleases in the pocket.

On defense, the Bills need to focus on stopping the run. The Bills don't allow a ton of rushing yards, but when they do, they lose: they're 0-3 when they allow opponents to rush for 150+ yards. Pittsburgh is 5-1 when they rush for 150+, so it might be in their best interest to try and load up the box and dare Rudolph to beat them despite the fact that the QB has had some success throwing downfield over the last few weeks.

All in all, the Bills should skate as long as Allen can avoid costly turnovers.

How Pittsburgh can win

Hope for a blizzard of epic proportions, run the ball effectively, and hit multiple deep shots

Mandatory Credit- Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need this to be a weird game; they excel at weird. If there are 50 mile an hour gusts affecting the Bills' passing attack, it could turn into a slugfest. Luckily for the Steelers, their running attack counts as their greatest offensive strength. And Buffalo’s given up 4.6 yards per rush this season (T-27th). Pittsburgh will need to hammer the Bills on the ground effectively.

If that happens, Buffalo will have to put more guys in the box, which will give Rudolph a chance to hit some deep shots downfield. Of course, the Bills are among the league leaders in interceptions, tied for third with 18 on the year.

Defensively, the Steelers desperately need to coax the throw-50-yards-across-field-and-body devil on Allen’s shoulder out to play. The potential return of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will greatly help in capitalizing on Allen’s wildest tendencies. However, without Watt, it’s tough to see how they will make Allen uncomfortable enough to make those mistakes. If they can’t force turnovers, they’ll have a whale of a time stopping Buffalo’s explosive offense.

Injury reports

No Watt makes it a tall task for the Steelers

The return of Fitzpatrick greatly improves Pittsburgh's chances of turning over Allen. Unfortunately, the loss of Watt more than cancels out that positivity. He’s by far their best player, capable of wrecking game plans by himself. Without him, it’s hard to see how they’ll get pressure on Allen considering the Bills have allowed a league-low 24 sacks this year.

Here are the key injuries on both sides going into the weekend:

Key Injuries For Bills-Steelers Player Injury Status Gabe Davis, WR (BUF) Sprained PCL Questionable, DNP Wednesday Ty Johnson, RB (BUF) Concussion Questionable, LP Wednesday Dion Dawkins, OT Hand Laceration Questionable, LP Wednesday Rasul Douglas, CB (BUF) Knee Questionable, DNP Wednesday Minkah Fitzpatrick, S (PIT) Knee Questionable, FP Wednesday T.J. Watt, Edge (PIT) Grade 2 MCL Sprain Out Trenton Thompson, S (PIT) Neck Out, Moved to Injured Reserve Najee Harris, RB (PIT) Knee DNP Wednesday Isaac Seumalo, G (PIT) Shoulder DNP Wednesday

Ultimately, this is an extremely difficult matchup for Pittsburgh. Their defense just isn’t the same without Watt. And while Rudolph has played well in his limited time, he’s still a third-string quarterback, going up against an excellent defensive coach on the road.

The projected inclement weather may help the underdog in a low-scoring game, but it's hard not to see Buffalo rolling in this one.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and betting lines via BetMGM.