Highlights Stefon Diggs' production and snap count have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, raising questions about his role in the Bills' offense.

The root cause behind his decline is unknown, but it could be attributed to a change in the team's offensive approach and extra attention from opposing defenses.

Despite the dip in production, Diggs is still a talented receiver who can make an impact in the playoffs, and the Bills will need him to step up for a successful postseason run.

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the hottest teams in football of late. They are currently riding a four-game winning streak and have the chance to lock up the AFC East on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. On the surface, the Bills are shaping up to be the late addition to the AFC playoff picture with whom no one wants to face off.

They are playing their best football of the season at the right time and have talent and experience on both sides of the ball. With that said, not everything has gone according to plan for Buffalo.

Star receiver Stefon Diggs has seen his production and snap count fall dramatically in recent weeks. This precipitous drop in performance has led many to question what is going on with Diggs and Buffalo and if it can be fixed before the postseason.

Related Every Buffalo Bills clinching scenario for Week 18 Here's what needs to happen for the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East or clinch a wild-card spot in Week 18.

Stefon Diggs' late-season fade

Buffalo WR's numbers have taken a hit in recent weeks

Diggs’ 2023 campaign got off to a normal start. He recorded 100+ yards in five of his first six games and was on pace for another career year. Since then, Diggs has not finished a game with 100 yards and has only eclipsed 50 in one of his last seven contests. Not only are these numbers atypical for a receiver of Diggs’ caliber, but they would be considered subpar for any team’s leading receiver.

Stefon Diggs Weeks 1-6 vs. Weeks 14-17 Span Snap %/Game Targets/Game Receptions/Game Yards/Game Weeks 1-6 82.2 11 8.2 103.3 Weeks 14-17 62.5 7.8 4.3 31.8

It’s obvious that Diggs’ numbers have taken a dip, but the root cause is harder to determine. Considering how well he played to open the year, it’s hard to believe that he regressed so suddenly midseason. Additionally, having just turned 30, Diggs’ age is unlikely to be the main culprit of his decline.

There are a multitude of internal and external factors that may be responsible for the change in Diggs’ role. First, when Diggs was at his best this season, he was being used at all three levels of the field. Diggs’ comprehensive skill set, paired with Josh Allen’s propensity for taking shots downfield, saw the wideout put up an ADOT of 10 or higher in every one of his 100-yard games.

In his season-high 121-yard performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Diggs’ ADOT was 16.6. In subsequent weeks, that figure has plummeted. In the five games leading up to the Bills’ Week 13 bye, Diggs’ ADOT never surpassed eight and was as low as 4.3. Allen's unwillingness to throw deep would serve as a reasonable explanation for Diggs’ lackluster production, but it doesn't tell the whole story.

Diggs' lack of opportunities

Lack of production could be down to lack of opportunities and disillusionment between player and team

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Not getting as many opportunities downfield would directly interfere with his ability to have big games. However, the Bills went back to targeting Diggs downfield in Weeks 16 and 17, only for Diggs to put up a combined 55 yards in those games. In addition to the qualitative difference in targets, Diggs has also seen a quantitative drop as well. After averaging 12.7 targets per game through six contests, Diggs has seen that number fall to 8.7.

His snap counts on passing downs have taken a hit, too. In the last three weeks, Diggs has seen the field on 26, 20, and 18 pass plays, his three lowest totals of the season. For reference, he appeared on 47 such plays and ran 46 routes in Week 1.

These numbers lead to a chicken or egg-type discussion. Is Diggs’ performance declining because he isn’t seeing the field, or is he not seeing the field because his performance is declining? The answer is likely a combination of the two. Diggs' per snap stats suggest he is still a relatively productive player. His 1.99 yards per route run, according to PFF, puts him right behind DaVante Adams (2.00) and ranks 23rd overall.

This isn’t even the lowest of his time in Buffalo, as Diggs finished 2021 with 1.91 yards per route run. Further, per PFF, Diggs’ yards after the catch per reception sits at 3.8 compared to 3.9 last year, and his drop rate is down from 7.7% last year to 5.7 this year.

The numbers across the board suggest that even if Diggs isn’t quite the player he was a season ago, the recent drop-off shouldn’t be this extreme and can be explained at least in part by his lack of opportunities.

Some of this could also be a byproduct of an improving team. Having been in the driver’s seat in the second half of most of their recent games, the Bills haven’t needed to be aggressive. In tightly contested games against playoff-caliber teams such as the Eagles and Chiefs, Diggs saw a combined 23 targets. Those targets may not have translated into great numbers, but they show the Bills still believe targeting Diggs is their best bet offensively.

It’s also fair to recognize the extra attention Diggs garners from opposing defenses. This isn’t a new development, and it didn’t hinder his production during his first three years with the Bills, but if teams are specifically game-planning for Diggs, it would be wise for Allen to look elsewhere.

There is also possibility of tension between Diggs and the Bills. He has been vocal about his frustration with the organization, and there is a chance the two sides may be at odds with one another. The lower snap counts in recent weeks could reflect that.

Bills are becoming a more balanced offense

There are several reasons for Diggs' drop, but the success of the running game is most to blame

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most obvious and likely most significant factor in Diggs' lack of production is the rise of Buffalo's running game. Over the past four weeks, Buffalo has rushed for 154 yards per game, fifth-most in the league over that span. It's no coincidence that the uptick in rushing prowess has coincided with the team's current four-game winning streak. Lead back James Cook has been so good lately that he snuck into his first Pro Bowl team as well.

James Cook NFL RB Ranks Last 4 Games Stat Cook Rank Rushes 71 7th Rush Yards 355 4th Yards/Rush 5.0 9th Receptions 8 T-29th Receiving Yards 121 5th

Still, it’s important not to overreact. Even in a year that many would characterize as underwhelming, Diggs has 100 receptions for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns.

The film shows he’s still a fluid route runner and a good separator. He draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses and can win from both the slot and the outside. That isn’t the type of player who just gets phased out of an offense.

If the Bills want to make a deep postseason run, they will need Stefon Diggs to do a lot more. Maintaining the importance of the running game doesn't have to mean Diggs becomes invisible. If Buffalo wants to make a deep run, they need to find a way to get both Cook and Diggs involved in the offense early and often. This Sunday’s AFC East championship game could serve as a harbinger of what Diggs’ role will be in the playoffs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.