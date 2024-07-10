Highlights Bills are adopting a "Moneyball" approach to build a sustainable offense around Josh Allen.

Buffalo's focus on role players over expensive stars allows budget flexibility for future adjustments.

Pairing deep threats like Coleman with a diverse running game creates a dynamic offensive ecosystem.

So far, the Buffalo Bills' offensive makeover features role-fillers rather than stars following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Second-round pick Keon Coleman profiles as the big-bodied receiver who can give Josh Allen a target downfield after flummoxing rushers with his Superman act. That’s a lot of pressure, but the young receiver rightly points out it’s not all on him (via NFL on CBS):

All I do is come in and be myself, be where I’m supposed to be. The play is gonna make itself, all I gotta do is just be in the moment. Because I’m not Gabe, I’m not Stef, I’m just Keon. We got a lot of other guys that definitely complement my game and we complement each other’s games, along with Josh, to make things work.

That “Moneyball” approach of replacing their stars in the aggregate will need to be Buffalo's formula to succeed. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that you’ve got the NFL’s resident juggernaut taking snaps.

Bills building sustainable offense around their superstar

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After cutting ties with their pricey, high-profile weapons, the Bills are taking a page out of the Kansas City Chiefs' team-building book. When you have an offense unto itself at QB, having costly weapons like Tyreek Hill or Diggs becomes more of a luxury than a necessity.

Toward the back half of last season, Buffalo’s offense produced plenty of points by leaning into their running game, tight ends, and Allen. Diggs’ diva act and diminishing play turned him into an expensive liability. Replacing his large cap number with guys like Coleman who fill roles, allows for that cap space to be used elsewhere in the future.

GIVEMEPSPORT Key Stat: Last season, Allen struggled with the deep ball, completing just 29 of 82 targets for 962 yards, eight touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 73.4.

K.C. heavily invested in their defense, trusting Patrick Mahomes to score enough points. It remains to be seen where Buffalo deploys those resources. However, they’re clearly betting that with the right offensive ecosystem around Allen, they will produce enough points to win.

It doesn’t hurt that the QB clearly wanted a guy like Coleman in his receiver room (via Bills Wire):

I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense. Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane, and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that’s a big-bodied guy and can go win on a back-shoulder fade and not be afraid to be a physical wide receiver.

Coleman caught eight passes of 20+ air yards for 257 yards and four touchdowns last year. Unfortunately, he only pulled in 33 percent of his 24 targets and ran a 4.61 at the Combine, but at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, there’s a foundation to work with. Essentially, between Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Marques Valdes-Scantling, you’ve got three deep threats to stretch the field.

Pair those guys with Buffalo’s diverse running game centered on James Cook or the human wrecking ball at QB, and you’re cooking with gas. We haven’t even mentioned their Dawson Knox-Dalton Kincaid tight-end combo that only provides all sorts of flexibility out of 12 personnel.

Third and long will be when they miss Diggs’ ability to be better than the guy across from him. Nevertheless, the Bills are building a sustainable offense that can play a number of styles; each piece just needs to fit into place around their superstar.

Source: NFL on CBS

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.