Summary Billy Gilmour has began to impress in Italy in recent times after joining Napoli last summer.

After a slow start to his Serie A career, the midfielder is beginning to impress more.

Gilmour and fellow Scottish international Scott McTominay have proved to be important to Napoli's title charge.

If there is one player who has become the talk of Italy this season, it is without a shadow of a doubt Scott McTominay. The former Manchester United midfielder completed his move to Napoli last summer and has been nothing short of a sensation in Serie A, with some going as far as to say he had become the best player in the entire division.

His performances have helped Antonio Conte's men stay on the tail of league leaders Inter Milan, with just three points separating the two teams at the time of writing. It cannot be argued that McTominay has quickly become a fan favourite in his new home. However, he's not the only Scottish midfielder who arrived at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at the beginning of the season.

In fact, on the very same day, former Chelsea and Brighton star Billy Gilmour also made the switch in what was a far more understated transfer. The 23-year-old was tipped for big things when he first broke through at Chelsea, and the move to Italy provided a big opportunity to showcase his talents on a new stage. And seven months on, the Italian media have made their feelings clear on how the Scottish international has done so far.

Italian Media Praise Gilmour After Slow Start

The midfielder has been used more off the bench this season but is finding his feet