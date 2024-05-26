Highlights Former first-round pick Billy Price retires due to health issues post-surgery.

Price had a successful college career at Ohio State and played for multiple NFL teams.

The decision to prioritize long-term health in retirement is admirable and underscores the brutal nature of injuries in sports.

It's an incredibly sad sight to see anytime an athlete retires well before they should. Injuries are a brutal reality of any sport, and that rings true for football. That being said, health is the most important thing for any athlete, so the decision to prioritize long-term health is certainly understandable. This is exactly what former first-round pick Billy Price is doing.

Price announced his retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Ohio State product said the decision came after an emergency surgery to resolve a blood clotting issue. He said that it is currently unsafe for him to continue playing the game as a result of the surgery. Price took time to express his gratitude for the opportunity to play in the NFL in his Instagram post.

While it's a career that had lots of potential, as Price was selected 21st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, he did manage to reach a Super Bowl in Cincy before bouncing around the league the last few seasons.

"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions."

Now, Price turns his attention to life after football.

From Ohio State to The First Round

Price had a successful collegiate career at Ohio State

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Price played college football at Ohio State. He redshirted his freshman year but helped the Buckeyes to the National Championship in his first year as a starter. He played guard for the majority of his collegiate career. However, he moved to center for his senior season. In 2017, he won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football while earning All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bengals drafted Price with the 21st overall pick. He started as the team's center for most of the season, but a foot injury caused him to miss games. He spent parts of three seasons in Cincinnati before the team traded him to the New York Giants. Price spent one season with the Giants, starting 15 games and playing 94% of the team's offensive stats.

In September 2022, Price signed with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. He spent a month on their practice squad before joining the Arizona Cardinals on the active roster. He played 11 games for the Cardinals after Rodney Hudson suffered a knee injury in Week 7.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Billy Price was the fifth offensive lineman and second center taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went one pick after Arkansas center Frank Ragnow, who went to the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals elected not to re-sign the Ohio State product following the 2022 season. That offseason, he joined the New Orleans Saints. However, he was released shortly after signing his contract. In September 2023, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys and joined their practice squad. He did not appear in a game for the Cowboys and became a free agent at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Retirements can always happen earlier than expected in the NFL, but it's certainly better to see someone walk away from the game with their health.

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.