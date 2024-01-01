Highlights Wayne Rooney's managerial stint at Birmingham City has been plagued by poor results, putting his job in jeopardy.

Birmingham fans turned on Rooney after their defeat to Leeds United, directing ruthless chants and calling for him to leave the club.

Rooney acknowledges the team's struggles and believes that new players in the January transfer market can improve performance and results. However, his winning percentage at the club and fans turning on him puts him under more pressure.

Wayne Rooney’s managerial stint at Birmingham City has gone from bad to worse as his side were put to the sword by Leeds United, a fixture that finished 3-0 in favour of Daniel Farke’s outfit. Such a harrowing Championship defeat has caused the St. Andrew’s faithful to turn on the 38-year-old and, as such, his role at the club could be in jeopardy.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Dan James doubled their cushion just before the interval, which left Rooney’s men with a mountainous uphill battle in the second half. With 23 minutes of normal play left to run, Aston Villa linked Crysencio Summerville put any doubts over their lead to bed with Leeds’ third of the affair.

Replacing John Eustace, Rooney put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract in October, though it has not exactly been sunshine and rainbows since his arrival. Now flirting with the prospect of relegation, the Englishman has a torrid win percentage at the Championship club – one that will put his job in grave danger.

Birmingham fans direct ruthless chants towards Rooney

‘Wayne Rooney, get out our club!’

Footage has emerged of Birmingham fans reacting angrily to his side’s latest below-par standing in England’s second tier by directing chants towards the man in the dugout. Rooney, who is currently facing heavy adversity, has struggled to find his feet and the latest scrutiny from his home fans could be the final nail in the coffin. "Wayne Rooney, get out our club" rang around the terraces of Elland Road as the travelling supporters had their say.

Another video then emerged after the final whistle, with Birmingham supporters chanting 'Rooney, time to go.' In response, the manager, per MailOnline, hailed himself as a ‘fighter’ and that he will do everything in his power to get his side out of their current rut. Potentially referencing the January transfer market, the former talisman insisted that future incomings will improve the quality of the team which, in turn, will result in better performances and results.

“I'm a fighter and I get that football is about opinions. I've spoken to the owners and that's private between me and them. I think what's clear is that we need some players to come in and help with the quality of the team. We're going through a difficult period, there's no denying that, and we need to do everything we can to come out of it.

Talking about his playing days at Manchester United, Everton, DC United and Derby County, Rooney added that he understands that football isn’t always about success and claimed that he's under the impression that he will be able to get through his brief period of struggles, especially after experiencing a relegation dogfight during his stint at Everton.

“But my playing career wasn't always about success. I scrapped through a relegation battle with Everton, so I've been through some difficult moments as a player as well. I believe in myself, and we have to keep believing we will get through this.”

Inside Rooney’s dismal start at Birmingham

The former United star has awful win percentage

Rooney’s damaging loss to promotion-chasing Leeds has put further doubt over Rooney's suitability to lead Birmingham back to greatness. It marked their ninth loss in 15 games under the former United ace – as they failed to propel themselves out of 20th place.

Wayne Rooney - Managerial Record (as of 01/01/24) Club From - Until Matches W D L Points per match Birmingham 11/10/23 - Present 15 2 4 9 0.67 DC United 12/07/22 - 08/10/23 53 14 13 26 1.04 Derby 15/01/21 - 24/06/22 73 22 17 34 1.14 All statistics per Transfermarkt

With just a 26.1% percentage since arriving in the Midlands, Rooney’s record sees him performing much worse than his former colleagues and compatriots who have also turned their hand to football management: Gary Neville, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard. The latter, who endured time in charge at Aston Villa and Rangers, leads the way with a respectable 57.1% win rate, while Neville, Lampard and Scholes all boast inferior win rates with 35.7%, 41.3% and 30.8%, respectively.