Highlights NFL great Tom Brady has provided a 'clue' to Birmingham's decision to appoint Wayne Rooney.

The new owners, Knighthead Capital, want to shake up the club and build their brand, which they believe requires a well-known manager like Rooney.

Despite the challenges faced by the previous manager, John Eustace, he was not able to meet the expectations of the new owners for razzmatazz and glamour.

FOR those wondering why John Eustace was sacked as Birmingham City’s manager, Tom Brady might provide the clue.

The involvement of the former NFL great as a minority investor following the summer takeover by Knighthead Capital generated huge interest in a middling Championship club.

That has been seen off the pitch - not just in the media with column inches and hits on websites skyrocketing.

But that has also translated into cold, hard cash with club insiders privately overjoyed at the number - and quality - of corporate requests that have been received by the commercial department following the tie-up.

Perhaps it was to be expected that Knighthead - who did have links to Brady prior to assuming control at Birmingham City - would push the seven-time Super Bowl winner forward.

They have made little secret of their desire to shake up the club and with the brand being increasingly important, they need a well-known manager to drive it forward.

You know, it’s Hollywood, baby.

Eustace may have been well-liked by the support base and respected by players and colleagues alike for the manner in which he has conducted his business throughout his 15-month stay in the hot seat.

But does he boast 17 million followers on Twitter like his successor, Wayne Rooney?

The answer to that is clear and obvious.

However, while that matters in these image-conscious days, if Knighthead Capital - and their chief executive Garry Cook - really want to promote Birmingham City, there is a more immediate route to set the tills ringing and claw back some of their estimated £80m investment.

Promotion to the Premier League.

Birmingham's owners want promotion as well as Rooney's name

Nothing generates revenue and grows interest more quickly than elevation to the most prestigious domestic football competition on the planet.

And that’s the simple fact that has been lost amid the desire to promote a ‘name’ rather than a guy who had made some sense of a crazy situation.

Almost until the final game of last season, Eustace had been fire-fighting.

Problems with profit and sustainability, issues over the club’s governance, restricted cash in the marketplace and supporters fighting a civil war against Birmingham’s faceless owners...none of it was the ideal backdrop to mount a promotion bid.

Indeed, remaining in the Championship - enabling the likes of Knighthead to be sufficiently interested to part with their cash has to be viewed as a great return, given those constraints.

And it is entirely reasonable for any new owner to parachute in Tom Brady or Wayne Rooney, as they see fit.

However, this is English football. And this is the Championship where the margins between victory and defeat are wafer-thin.

Eustace did have his problems at Birmingham

To the outside world, there were no problems.

Sure, Birmingham’s early season promise had faded on the back of a six-match streak without a win.

But back-to-back home victories last week over Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion should have been sufficient to quell the grumblings of discontent.

They weren’t. It appears the decision was taken after the defeat at Carrow Road last week to Norwich City.

One can only wonder how Cook & Co. must have squirmed in their seat as the goals flew into the net last week in the knowledge that Rooney was to assume control.

Wayne Rooney - Managerial record Club Appointed Matches PPM Derby County (Caretaker) November 2020 - January 2021 11 1.18 Derby County (Manager) January 2021 - June 2022 73 1.14 DC United July 2022 - October 2023 53 1.04 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Little other than a permanent spot in the top six would have saved Eustace.

In the end, even that wasn’t enough. The manager walked the walk but he was never going to fit the bill as far as these new American owners were concerned.

They want razzmatazz. They want the glitz and glamour.

Now, they’ve got it.

And the world of football waits to see how that translates on the pitch.