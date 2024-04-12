Highlights Knighthead purchased land for a new stadium near St Andrew's and are aiming to move by August 2029.

Proposed Birmingham City stadium resembles a spaceship, with plans for extensive training & commercial facilities.

The club plans to continue stadium development despite fears of relegation to League One.

Birmingham City have taken the next steps in their relocation plan after their American owners, Knighthead, purchased a 48-acre former wheeled-sports site in Bordesley Park, which they want to become a new state-of-the-art ‘spaceship’ stadium, as reported by talkSPORT.

Knighthead, in front of a sea of keen Birmingham supporters, revealed that they aim to leave St Andrew's - which you can see below - by August 2029, in favour of a site within just a mile of their current stomping ground, taking their overall land holding to over 60 acres.

Alongside the new stadium, additional training facilities – for all Birmingham City teams – will be built, while the club are looking to build extensive commercial and community facilities in order to strengthen their ties with the local community.

As alluded to, the club’s higher-ups are keen to have the Sports Quarter project finished and the stadium unveiled in time for the 2029/30 campaign, and the estimated costs are earmarked to be around the ballpark figure of £2-3 billion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Birmingham City's first game at St Andrew's was on Boxing Day 1906 against Middlesbrough in a First Division fixture.

Tom Wagner Unveils New Design to Fans

Fans were impressed and even applauded

In a bid to thrust the ailing Championship side back to where they believe they belong (among the elite of England’s top division), Co-CEO and Club Chairman Tom Wagner immediately made their plans public to fans to gauge the perception of the idea.

He started: “We need to go through planning, but I wanted to give you an idea of what we are looking at."

Impressed at the initial design, audience members could be heard gasping and applauding as an exuberant picture of the designed stadium, which resembles a spaceship, was put on-screen. Wagner then explained that the appearance gives a ‘strong idea’ of their intentions.

“I don’t know if we’re going to go with the spaceship look, but I think it gives you a strong idea of what our intent is. Maybe the most important aspect is this huge promenade where people are coming in, because not everyone will be watching the game in the stadium because, obviously, all 62,000 seats are sold. That’s no problem."

The 54-year-old, who purchased a 45.64 percent stake in the east Birmingham club back in the summer of 2023, has insisted they have received external calls from personnel who are looking to partner with the club in the progression and usage of the 62,000-seater ground.

“But there’s a lot of activity in the offices and all of this (pointing to offices) will be built with the tenant in mind – we’ve already had inbound calls from people looking to partner with us on this.

“We want something that fits in the community and, critically, it’s important that this doesn’t look like a blight on the skyline of Birmingham and that it fits within the context of the city and more importantly, the neighbourhood. There’s a lot to be done here but all of this is in keeping with our broader objectives.”

Birmingham Flirting with Relegation to League One

Wagner insists relegation would not halt stadium plans

The new plans have spruced some life into the fanbase amid a tumultuous season in the English second tier. The Blues are currently 23rd - two points from safety - and have just four matches to retain their status as a Championship outfit. Wanger, per Sky Sports, has claimed that relegation will not prevent them from continuing with their plans.

“You can't talk about making a multi-billion-pound investment and worry about the next two fixtures. We've got no choice but to say 'here's the objective' and then pursue it with rigour, vigour and in an unrelenting fashion. Nothing is going to stop us from doing this."

The former Premier League club have been homed at St Andrew’s for over a century now, but given that it only boasts 30,000 seats and that it has been around two-thirds full on average this campaign, looking to boost their capacity by over 100% is a gamble.