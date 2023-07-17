Arsenal have acted fast in the transfer market, and next on the list could be a 23-year-old midfielder, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

If the Gunners want to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title again, reinforcements are necessary at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta have secured the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

The north London club now have additional cover in defence, midfield, and attack, heading into the new season as it stands.

However, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United improving their squads, Arsenal won't want to be slowing down.

Although the Gunners have brought in Rice already this summer, it wouldn't be a surprise if they continue to hunt for additions in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka recently completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen, and Thomas Partey has been linked with a transfer away from the Emirates.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will listen to offers for Partey during the summer.

This could leave Arteta short in the middle of the pitch, even with the signing of Rice, so another midfield addition now seems likely.

And Journalist Brown has now named the next player Arsenal could target in the transfer market.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Bitello could be next on Arsenal's list.

The journalist has claimed that Edu knows the 23-year-old very well and the Premier League club have scouted him multiple times.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal are trying to sign another midfielder. At the moment, the favourite is Bitello from Brazil.

"Edu knows him very well and has watched him a few times already. I think he's 23 years old and is expected to have a very bright future and wouldn't cost the earth.

"I don't believe Arsenal have actually made a firm bid to sign him yet, but I think that's the next player that they might be trying to target."

What's next for Arsenal?

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kieran Tierney is 'one to watch' at the Emirates in terms of a potential outgoing over the next few weeks.

The English side could focus on offloading some of their players after their recent transfer dealings, but there's still an area of the pitch they want to improve.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to sign a right-winger before the window slams shut.

What's the latest on Bitello?

According to 90min, Arsenal have opened talks with Brazilian side Gremio regarding the signing of Bitello.

Representatives from the Gunners were reportedly in attendance for their clash against Bahia, where Bitello played 90 minutes.

Gremio president Alberto Guerra has recently broke silence on Bitello's future, amid reports of Arsenal's interest.

He said: "There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment."