Dmitry Bivol’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, has raised concerns over 'a scheme' against his fighter after noticing suspicious behavior before the scorecards were read in Bivol's loss to Artur Beterbiev on Saturday night.

Beterviev ultimately won a majority decision verdict on the judges' scorecards to become the first-ever undisputed light heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, but Kornilov was alarmed by some of the conduct he witnessed from officials after the bout.

The fight itself was very evenly matched, with the fighters being separated by just five punches throughout 12 rounds. However, Beterbiev edged it by scores of 115-113 and 116-112, with a third judge seeing the contest as a 114-114 draw.

Dmitry Bivol's Manager Claims he Will File Appeal Against Result This Week

Team Bivol want answers

Beterbiev got the nod in a tight affair, where two of the three judges favoured his highly aggressive style over Bivol's cleaner punches. Many observers, though, felt that Bivol was unfortunate to lose the contest. Pavel's Kardyni's 116-112 card in favour of Beterbiev, in particular, has attracted plenty of criticism.

Kornilov confirmed in an interview with BoxNation that he would be challenging the scoring, stating: "We're gonna file a protest on Monday. I think the judge has to at least have some kind of responsibility for what he did." However, Bivol's representive was even more concerned by the conduct of the judges immediately after the fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Artur Beterbiev's win over Bivol was the first time he has gone to the scorecards in 21 professional fights.

"These organisations (sanctioning bodies) have supervisors, the supervisors are friendly with the judges, they're hugging the promoters, it's beginning to look like a scheme. It's becoming very destructive to the sport what they're doing.

"This judge has done a lot of fights, and he has been good in other fights. It would be good if they can sit him down and have him count the punches landed. I want to see his 116-112 card and how he counted the landed punches from Beterbiev on Bivol and which ones he was counting to get to that scorecard. One of the supervisors was tapping the Top Rank guys and congratulating them before the decision was [announced]. What is that about? What kind of buddy-buddy relationship do they have there? Where is the professionalism of the sport?"

Bivol himself tried to play down talk of a potential robbery on the cards after the fight, saying: "My job is to go to the ring and do everything perfect and leave with the belts, that is it. Don't ask me about judges, which score I think, how many rounds I won or this and that. It doesn't matter, I will move forward. Everything I have to do better than this fight [in the rematch]."

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Glenn Feldman Pavel Kardyni Rounds Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 3 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 4 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 10 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 11 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 114 114 115 113 116 112

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, outlined his disgust at the verdict to DAZN after the fight, saying: "How could you not just talk about what just happened in the ring? How can you give Bivol four rounds in the whole fight? It's disgusting.

"Beterbiev's corner told him that he needed a knockout. I'm disgusted. Bivol boxed beautifully in there tonight. I don't want to disrespect Beterbiev, but that judge should never work again. They're both tremendous fighters. No one on our row had Beterbiev win. We got in the ring, and I'm looking round at Beterbiev, and they're all deflated."

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has already said he wants to put together a rematch as soon as possible. The sequel will no doubt be a much-anticipated event given the controversy around Saturday’s result, and Bivol will be especially determined to make amends for his defeat.