Highlights Everyone knows about the obvious rules of the Olympics, and the sports that take place during the event, but there are some bizarre rules that you may not be aware of.

Boxers can't have beards, gymnasts can't wear nail polish, and the length of sock a cyclist wears is also monitored.

If you break a world record in the swimming pool, you have to Fax it as well.

Rules, every sport has them, and no matter how weird and wonderful they are, they must be followed, and the Olympics is no different. Of course, there are your basic rules everyone knows, but if you delve a little deeper, there are some pretty odd rules which these athletes need to follow.

Swimming world records must be faxed

Yes, you did read that correctly. In an age where information and data can be transferred and shared in a matter of seconds, if an Olympic swimmer believes they have set a new world record, they must fax their governing body. FINA requires all athletes to submit their record times via Fax so they can verify it first. Talk about living in the past.

Cyclists’ socks can only go to mid-calf

Who knew socks could play such a big role in aerodynamic consistency? Well, according to the rule book of Olympic cycling, all cyclists must not wear their socks any higher than mid-calf height. It is proven that socks higher than the midway point of the calf can provide cyclists with an aerodynamic advantage by potentially reducing drag. Therefore, the socks are measured, so all athletes can compete on a level playing field.

Beach volleyball uniforms are decided via coin toss

Outfits in beach volleyball can be very flamboyant to put it lightly, and many teams’ colours can collide. So, what happens when this occurs? It’s actually quite simple, just a coin toss to determine who will go and change their kit.

Boxers must be clean shaven

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and David Haye, what do they all have in common? Well, apart from all being ex-heavyweight champions, during the most part of their careers, they all fought with facial hair. However, if you are to be an Olympic boxer, nothing more than a pencil moustache is allowed. During the Olympics, all boxers must have very little facial hair due to the fact the governing body believe that cuts and abrasions are more visible and can allow for quicker medical attention if necessary.

Related Why Mike Tyson Never Competed at the Olympics Tyson believes amateur boxing chiefs never wanted him to go to the Games...

No nail polish for gymnasts

Even though it has zero impact on their performance, Olympic gymnasts are not allowed any bright and colourful nail varnish to match with their makeup. They are allowed to rock a neutral shade look, like gold medallist Simone Biles, yet judges prefer a clean look so they can see the gymnast’s health and circulation.

BMX riders must tuck in their shirts

A fairly understandable rule here: riders are not allowed to have their shirts untucked, even if they match their bottom half. This is to ensure that nothing can get caught in the bike’s moving parts.

No hanging on the hoop

Dunking, quite a common move in the sport of basketball, is permitted in the Olympics. However, if an athlete decides to hang onto the ring afterwards, it’s a no go. This is on safety grounds.

Related Why Noah Lyles Was Allowed to Compete at Olympics With COVID American sprinter Noah Lyles competed in the 200m final at the Paris Olympics despite having COVID.

Wrestlers must carry a handkerchief

Commonly known in wrestling as a ‘bloodrag’, a handkerchief must be carried at all times within a wrestler’s garment. This is used to clean up any blood spilled during the competition. Can you imagine that? Conor McGregor tidying up the Octagon after him and his opponent have just shared blood? No chance.

No nails or groin grabbing for water polo

It is normally considered normal practice to have your nails, both hands and feet trimmed, yet in water polo, the competitors must have their toenails trimmed at all times to prevent scratches underwater. The referee even checks. But the weird and slightly understandable rules of water polo don’t just stop there. No ‘groin grabbing’ is allowed in, well, any sport really, but it’s in the rule book of water polo. It can be an intense sport, with athletes required to be super fit, however, no groin grabbing or any excessive force is allowed for that matter.

No noise in equestrian

Watching equestrian always looks so elegant. Always peaceful, just watching world-class horses perform jumps and manoeuvres we didn’t know they could do. But have you ever wondered why it’s so quiet? This is because riders must be silent. If not, they could face an extreme penalty, like in the 1932 Olympics, when a Swedish rider clicked his tongue and ended up last.