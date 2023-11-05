Highlights Bayern Munich's dominant 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga served as a reminder of their dominance in the league.

Harry Kane's exceptional form continued with a hat-trick, solidifying his status as one of the best signings of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's post-match interview was awkward and tense, as he engaged in a heated exchange with pundits, showcasing his dissatisfaction with them despite the win.

Bayern Munich faced Borussia Dortmund this weekend in the Bundesliga and absolutely smashed their rivals 4-0. It was a fantastic performance from the reigning Bundesliga champions and Harry Kane continued his exceptional start to life in Germany, with a hat-trick. It was an emphatic victory that served as a reminder to everyone in the Bundesliga of just how dominant Bayern can be.

The win was a huge triumph and everyone associated with the club will have been thrilled to see them perform at such an insane level against one of their biggest rivals. Everyone aside from Thomas Tuchel that is, apparently. The former Chelsea manager joined Bayern as head coach back in March and has lost just six games since.

The win in Der Klassiker should have been a cause for celebration for the coach, but he actually used the moment to engage in one of the most awkward post-match interviews we've ever seen. It was painful to watch and came as a surprise following such an impressive win.

Harry Kane continued his excellent form at Bayern

In derby games like this one, you often need your biggest stars to rise to the occasion and Kane certainly did that. The Englishman has been in blistering form so far this year since moving to Germany, and he continued that on Saturday with a hat-trick against Dortmund. The trio of goals means he's now had 20 goal contributions in 10 games for Bayern in what is just absurd form.

The question of whether he would be able to perform outside of Tottenham Hotspur and England has been quickly squashed and he's now looking like one of the signings of the season. Any manager in the world would be lucky to have Kane within their ranks and the result should have seen Tuchel in good spirits, but instead, it was quite the opposite.

Tuchel used the interview to rant at the pundits

After winning the game, Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports Germany, and it made for a seriously awkward viewing. First speaking before the match, he was clearly agitated during the interview and it was quite uncomfortable. The moment even led to the interviewer asking why he was agitated when talking about Bayern, and he responded quite bluntly by saying he didn't want to disturb the experts talking about the game, pointing towards the pundits covering the match such as Lothar Mathaus.

Things only got worse after the game when he spoke directly to the pundits. Sebastian Hellmann asked why the game was Bayern’s best of the season after their recent DFB-Pokal loss to Saarbrucken and Tuchel instantly snapped, replying: "Despite the team's falling out with the coach, you mean?

“And despite the lack of further improvements? Yes, everything was very surprising.

"I don't know why! Lothar definitely knows why and if Lothar doesn't know why, then Didi definitely knows why.”

He was referring to Mathaus and former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann, but only the former was there at the time and he quickly responded. The pundit said: "If I have a different opinion from time to time, Thomas - then you don’t have to behave like that. I accept your…", before he could continue, though, he was cut off by Tuchel.

"I accept it too!” the former Chelsea manager said. “Then you do it today too! You normally analyse it too - and so did Didi. You don't hold back either. That's why I'm leaving it to you today."

It was incredibly awkward to watch and despite things calming down shortly afterwards, it kicked off again as they were wrapping the interview up. Mathaus couldn't help himself and tried to get the last word in, saying: "Can I say something about [not taking criticism] now?"

Tuchel was having none of it, though, and as he was preparing to leave he said: "I don't want to get into the discussion at all.

"When I'm through I want to leave, this is too much for me."

