Behind the majority of football players in the ever-flourishing modern era is a well-drilled team of psychologists, physiotherapists, video analysts (to name a few), who are all tasked with ensuring players hit their peak performance. But one of the most important aspects to keeping in shape is diet.

Real Madrid and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the best example of this. The legendary Portuguese forward is still going strong as he approaches his 40th birthday – and that can be attributed to how well he's looked after his body.

The same can be said for Robert Lewandowski, who is currently earning his corn in Spain for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. A marksman of the highest order, the Pole has made finding the back of the net look like second nature, with him among the highest goalscorers in football history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's second-highest goalscorer of all time (behind Gerd Muller) with 344 strikes in 375 games.

Kick-starting his career as a defender before becoming a lanky centre forward, Lewandowski has turned out for plenty of Europe’s elite throughout his career, such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona – and he’s not continually at the peak of his powers by accident.

Lewandowski Reveals Unorthodox Diet Trick

‘Healthy eating is important to me and this method suits me. It improves fat burning’

Long before Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies became headline-hitters in Bavaria for their monumental body transformations, it was Lewandowski – affectionally nicknamed “The Body” thanks to his chiseled physique – who can be considered a trailblazer.

Going into detail about the sorts of food Lewandowski intakes on a daily basis, his wife Anna – a decorated karateka, who also likes to keep herself in tip-top condition too – revealed all about his diet, per The Sun, including the ingestion of high-quality meats.

"The most important thing is training and nutrition. We refrain from lactose and wheat flour. It's about quality food. Pancakes, brownies, vegetable spaghetti, porridge or millet. We also like to eat high-quality fish. Sometimes, after training, we drink beetroot juice with cinnamon or cayenne pepper. When we mix many foods at once, sometimes we aren't doing the right thing."

The centre forward himself has also provided a little insight into his daily nutrition, citing an upside-down way of eating as his little-known trick that helps him remain at the apex of his physical condition – as evidenced by him bullying defenders on a week-by-week basis.

In sort of an unorthodox manner, the 156-cap, 84-goal Pole, considered as one of the best penalty takers in world football, tucks into his dessert first before having his starter and then the main course – but what is the reasoning behind what he claims is his tried and tested fat-burning technique?

Warsaw-born Lewandowski explained everything in an interview with Tageszeitung, per the Bundesliga website: “As desserts are sweet, they can be digested quicker. Soups too. But proteins take longer to digest. If I eat something sweet at the end, and it mixes with the protein in my stomach, then it's harder to process as well.

"Healthy eating is important to me and this method suits me. It improves fat burning. My wife suggested it to me,” the goal-getter continued. “She's a fitness coach and has a great deal of expertise about how the body works. She's really good at what she does – so good that a lot of other players in international football want to work with her.”

The Mastermind Behind Lewandowski’s 24/25 Resurgence

His wife, Anna, constructed a new diet plan

On the back of picking up the European Golden Boot in 2020/21, he said, per the Bundesliga website: “When I was 22 I changed what I ate so that I could play for a couple more years. Back then I wasn’t sure if it would help me or not but I kept at it, and it’s paid off. Everything I started doing back then is bringing me success today.

And that’s true on the back of him now experiencing something of a resurgence in terms of his goalscoring numbers, having struck gold 19 times for his La Liga employers in 17 appearances across all competitions, one can only wonder who is behind keeping the talismanic figure in such fine fettle.

Behind the ever-growing changes in his diet for the last 15 years or so has been his aforementioned wife, Anna, who has insisted that – although the enigmatic Pole is more than capable of keeping himself in line – she is more than happy to remain in charge of what he eats.

“For the past fifteen years, I’ve managed Robert’s diet, nutrition, and supplementation plans. He’s now very capable of managing it himself, but I still support him. He takes great care of his body and has been following a specific diet for years.

Even suggesting that, in preparation for his emphatic 2024/25 campaign, she made some wholesale changes to his supplementation plan, it’s abundantly clear that she is the mastermind behind his sizeable presence on the football pitch. “For the new season, I’ve designed a new supplementation plan for him.” the three-time karate World Champion stated.

Lewandowski - Career Statistics Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Bayern Munich 375 344 73 36/0 Borussia Dortmund 187 103 42 19/1 Poland 156 84 35 10/0 Barcelona 112 78 19 10/1 Lech Poznan 82 41 19 9/0 Znicz Pruszkow 32 21 1 5/1

Not entering the intricate details of his dietary regime, Lewandowska emphasised that her husband’s stature – aided by her expertise and guidance from a diet standpoint – gives him the best possible chance of maintaining peak performance.

“He’s always in excellent shape, not just physically but in all aspects, and it shows on the pitch. He’s 36, but he looks and moves like he’s 25, thanks to his dedication to a healthy lifestyle.”

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/11/24