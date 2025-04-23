Summary Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers, with a net worth of £12 million, earned through savvy business ventures and a supermarket chain.

Kuipers' wealth surpasses that of some Premier League players, who on average earn £2,653,545 annually.

The retired referee was FIFA-listed and UEFA Elite official, officiating prestigious matches, but wealth wasn't his main motivator.

Football players rank among the wealthiest individuals globally, with top stars earning tens or even hundreds of millions each year. However, it isn't always just the players on the pitch who were amassing fortunes. An international referee was reported to have a net worth that many of the players he oversaw might envy.

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers may be remembered by some England fans as the official overseeing their heartbreaking penalty loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. Yet, when he wasn't making tough calls in high-stakes matches, he lived a life of luxury - and still does - thanks to his savvy business ventures in the retail industry.

Kuipers had established himself as one of the top officials in the game, serving as a FIFA-listed referee from 2006 and a UEFA Elite official from 2009. He also officiated two Europa League finals (2013 and 2018) and the 2014 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. However, it was clear that his officiating career was driven more by passion than by financial gain.

His net worth stands at nearly £12 million