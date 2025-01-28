The future of Conor McGregor in the combat sports world was very clear in the summer of last year, but now, it is as up in the air as it has ever been before. The Irishman was booked in his first UFC bout in almost three years in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, but just weeks out from the bout taking place in the main event of UFC 303, McGregor suffered an injury to his toe which forced him to withdraw.

Since McGregor withdrew from the fight, there has been zero talk about him returning to the Octagon any time soon and when asked about his future, UFC president Dana White has shifted the time frame we can expect him to return. White now believes 'The Notorious' will fight towards the end of 2025, however, McGregor instead seems to be favouring a bout in BKFC rather than returning to the UFC.

McGregor is an owner of BKFC and seems keen to have a bare-knuckle fight before his fighting career is done, and UFC veteran Matt Brown believes a fight in BKFC against one opponent, in particular, is the most exciting fight for the Irishman if he carries on his fighting career.

BKFC Bout Against Jeremy Stephens is 'by Far The Most Exciting Conor McGregor Fight Out There Right Now"

UFC veteran Matt Brown believes the biggest fight possible for McGregor is against his old rival, Stephens