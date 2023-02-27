Here is everything you need to know about the Live Stream for BKFC London 2023 on Saturday, March 4th 2023.

BKFC will be heading back to the UK on Saturday, March 4th 2023, but how can boxing fans watch all of the action live from the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in Ledrington Road, London?

The main event for the BKFC 37 card has already been confirmed, with Connor Tierney set to face Jake Lindsey in the headline bout. The ‘Brum Town Bomber’ Tierney has a record of 6-1-0 in the sport, and he will be hoping to give Lindsey the first L of his bare-knuckle career, who currently sits at 3-0-0, so this will be a big one.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship recently revealed that their events schedule had joined one of the biggest subscription offerings in combat sports, and we’ll be going through how you can sign up to watch not only BKFC 37/BKFC London 2023 but a ton of other quality content live and on demand.

Where can I watch BKFC in the UK?

It was confirmed by FITE TV that BKFC events would be coming to the FITE+ subscription service from BKFC 36 onwards in February 2023.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events had been airing on the FITE streaming platform previously as a per-event PPV offering, but the move to FITE+ represents a huge saving for fans who want to watch every event.

Fans who sign up for the FITE+ service will not only be able to watch every BKFC event live as part of their subscription, but they will also get access to pro wrestling events from the likes of GCW and Black Label Pro, but also MMA fight cards.

As of writing (Friday, February 24th 2023), the FITE+ subscription service costs $7.99 per month, or fans can pay $69.99 for a yearly subscription.

What is BareKnuckle.tv?

As well as the offering from FITE+, fans can also opt to subscribe to the bespoke BareKnuckle.tv subscription service.

BKFC TV is an over-the-top subscription service from the promotion that gives fans full access to all BKFC live events, plus streaming for all the fights in the company’s history at any time, 24/7.

Here’s a rundown of what else is available:

Monthly live BKFC events

Access to complete BKFC PPV library

Additional live Bare Knuckle events from around the globe

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content

Fighter interviews

Exclusive BKFC original series

Bare Knuckle TV is available on a number of different devices, including on TV, phone, laptop, and tablet - all for just $7.99 a month.

