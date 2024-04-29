Highlights Conor McGregor is now an owner of BKFC, making a bold move that could potentially shake up the combat sports world.

Details of McGregor's stake in BKFC have yet to be disclosed, but his involvement could lead to future changes in the industry.

BKFC president David Feldman has since speculated on how UFC president Dana White may feel about McGregor's investment in a potential rival company.

During the broadcast of BKFC KnuckleMania 4 this past weekend, it was announced that former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor is now an owner of the bare-knuckle fighting organisation BKFC.

The current president of the company, David Feldman, has since speculated how UFC president Dana White may react to the news of his biggest star, McGregor, promoting and investing in a potential rival company.

Conor McGregor Becomes an Owner of BKFC

McGregor announced his new ownership in the company on the broadcast of BKFC KnuckleMania 4

During the broadcast of BKFC KnuckleMania 4 this past weekend, it was announced that the biggest star in MMA, Conor McGregor, and his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, are now an official owner of BKFC. This is a huge and potentially game-changing announcement for BKFC as it is very unique to see an active UFC fighter invest and actively be involved on the business side of things with a potential future rival company. BKFC are starting to do really well with their events and are starting to produce relatively good numbers in terms of pay-per-views and social media.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Perry earned $600,000 for his fight at BKFC KnuckleMania 4.

In terms of the Irishman's stake or position within the company, details are yet to be provided or announced, but there will most likely be more information made public about this move in the coming weeks.

Although the announcement of McGregor now being an owner of BKFC is fresh and huge news, the Irishman has had a link to BKFC for around a year now. He had a face-off with the face of BKFC, Mike Perry, last year and teased a potential bare-knuckle fight with him sometime in the future. This is a fight which Perry has spoken about a lot since, and he seems to be really pushing for it.

With Notorious now being heavily involved with BKFC and his UFC contract coming up very soon, it seems like it is not an impossibility for McGregor to compete in a bare-knuckle fight before his time in combat sports is done.

BKFC President David Feldman on how Dana White may Feel

Feldman doesn't think White will be too happy with the news

During the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 post-fight press conference, BKFC president David Feldman gave his opinion on how UFC president Dana White may feel following the announcement of McGregor now having ownership in BKFC, a potential future rival for the UFC.

“Listen, Dana White has a juggernaut with the UFC. Conor McGregor certainly moves the needle for them, but (White)’s very successful without (McGregor), not that he’s fighting for us. I’m just saying, but as him promoting our product for us? Who knows? You’re probably a little mad, your No. 1 star is going to talk about a different company, so you’re probably not very happy about it. But he’s not worried about us.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Dana White reacts when questioned on the news.

