In a way, the demise of the running back position has been greatly exaggerated. Of course, the passing attack reigns supreme in the modern NFL, but if last year’s draft is any indication, the league still values high-level running back play.

Both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs heard their names called in the first half of Round 1 last year and went on to have productive rookie seasons. While the 2024 NFL Draft doesn’t appear to feature the same level of talent, teams will still look to the college ranks to fill their void in the backfield.

With the current running back order up in the air, it’s time to evaluate one of the most distinguished backs in this class, Michigan’s Blake Corum.

Strengths

There may not be a better representation of Michigan’s program transformation than Corum. He was with the program when it was at its low point, going a meager 2-4 in 2020, and stuck with the school until the Big Blue had returned to the top of the college football ranks.

Blake Corum College Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Rushing Touchdowns 2020 26 77 3.0 2 2021 144 952 6.6 11 2022 247 1,463 5.9 18 2023 258 1,245 4.8 27

Corum was a focal point of Michigan’s offense, amassing 731 total touches and 61 touchdowns in his time in Ann Arbor. What separated him from other, more physically gifted runners were his instincts and football acumen.

Michigan’s offensive line and run scheme open up plenty of holes for rushers, but it takes a decisive and aware runner to capitalize on this, and Corum is just that. He has a knack for identifying holes before they open and has little wasted movement.

Corum is one of the best cutters in the class, and uses his change of direction and field vision to get defenders out of position. He’s a calculated runner and can read second-level defenders like a book. Corum’s low center of gravity allows him to move fluidly, changing levels and contorting his body to fit through narrow spaces.

Weaknesses

Corum lacks the physical attributes for his game to translate to the next level

If there were a way to put Corum’s brain inside a bigger, more athletic running back, he would be destined for Canton. Unfortunately, Corum is forced to work with what he’s been given in the physical traits department, which isn’t much. For starters, he’s 5’8", 213 pounds, and the lack of size shows up on film. He’s not the type of back that can run guys over and can get knocked off course easily by defenders.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Blake Corum broke the Michigan all-time single season rushing TD record with 27 in 2023 and holds the program's all-time record with 56.

Additionally, he lacks elite speed and acceleration. At Michigan, handing the ball to Corum felt like an automatic 4–5 yards. He did a good job of avoiding negative runs and putting the offense behind the sticks, but he never had that extra gear to threaten defenses on the perimeter.

Although Corum is an adequate pass catcher, he gets pushed around in pass protection, making him a suboptimal third down back.

Corum perfectly exemplifies what makes a great college running back. The combination of Michigan’s offense and his feel for the game made for a program-defining run, culminating in a national championship. However, Corum’s physical limitations will be harder to mask at the next level.

Final thoughts

Corum projects as a high-end secondary back



Ideally, Corum will find a team that uses him as a secondary back and, with success, could elevate him to a more prominent role.

Having lost Austin Ekeler to the Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Gus Edwards in free agency. Reuniting Edwards with Greg Roman is helpful, but doesn’t completely solve the Chargers’ problems at running back. Adding a back like Corum to the mix would add depth to the room.

What exactly are the Dallas Cowboys doing this offseason? Your guess is as good as mine. Right now, Deuce Vaughn, whose diminutive stature makes Corum look like a mammoth, is slated to be the team’s starting running back. Corum does the little things well enough to be the starter from the jump and keep the run game afloat.

The Minnesota Vikings were right to cut Dalvin Cook before the start of the season, but they couldn’t quite find the right replacement. Although bringing in Aaron Jones helps, he's become more injury prone in recent years.

As Minnesota looks to continue building its skill positions, grabbing a high-floor back like Corum could be beneficial, especially with the rumors of the Vikings’ interest in J.J. McCarthy that have been floating around.

