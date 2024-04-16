This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of the most entertaining players of the last two decades in the NBA is stepping away from the game.

On Tuesday, Blake Griffin announced via Instagram that he is retiring from basketball after 14 seasons.

After being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin spent time with the Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. The 35-year-old has been selected to six All-Star Games, five All-NBA teams and was named the Rookie of the Year in 2010-11.

The former Oklahoma standout averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 49.3 percent over 765 career games.