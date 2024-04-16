Highlights Deandre Ayton's improvement was a bright spot in a tough season for the Blazers.

Ayton called his first season with the Blazers "amazing" even with the team finishing at 21-61.

Despite Ayton's progress, Portland needs more talent to compete in the tough Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers closed the door on a disappointing season on Sunday, losing on the road to the Sacramento Kings, 121–82. The loss pushed the Blazers' record to 21–61 on the year, good for dead last in the Western Conference.

Portland lost 15 of their final 17 games to finish the year, and will be looking to reload in the coming NBA Draft this June.

But despite the poor finish to the year, things weren't all bad for the Blazers according to one young star on the team. Center Deandre Ayton, whom Portland acquired from the Phoenix Suns in a trade just before the start of the season, said he was pleased with how the campaign finished.

"My first season here went amazing. It was a learning experience. I truly got to see what kind of player I am," Ayton said, per Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report newsletter. "What I showed you guys the second half of the season is what I've been trying to show my whole career."

The assertion was backed up by his head coach Joe Cronin. ""It was really encouraging to see the way he navigated this season," said Cronin, per Highkin. "You saw early on it was a little shaky, and it wasn't really his fault. Just us acclimating to him. ... By the time January and February hit, DA was a completely different player."

Ayton’s Year Was Solid, but Blazers Will Look For Him To Continue Developing

It's not going to be easy to keep up with the competition in the Western Conference.

It's understandable that Ayton would have some growing pains to start his tenure in Portland. The first overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Suns, Ayton never truly found his footing in Phoenix, bumping heads with then-head coach Monty Williams.

But in Portland, Ayton was given the opportunity to start fresh, and after a bit of settling in, put up numbers very similar to his days as a solid center for the Suns, averaging a double-double of 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

He also showed clear improvement as the season went along. Ayton scored 25 points or more in nine of his 55 games played this year, with all of his 25+ outings coming in February or later. Between his development within the Blazers' offense and his constant presence as a defensive stopper around the rim, Ayton is a solid foundational piece for Portland's future.

That foundation needs some help though. There is young talent in Portland between Ayton, 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson, and up-and-coming guard Dalano Banton. That said, time is of the essence, as Anfernee Simons, who led the Blazers in scoring this year, indicated that he is not looking to spend another season dwelling in the basement of the standings.

While it might have been a good year for Ayton's development, there's still a long, long way for the Blazers to go before they are contenders, and with the likes of the Lakers, Warriors, and Kings not even making it out of the play-in tournament in the West, there's a lot of talent they'll have to jump in order to get there.