Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have shifted towards a youth movement, acquiring young players like Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton.

Shaedon Sharpe, the number one high school recruit, has impressed NBA scouts with his athleticism and shooting ability.

Sharpe has quickly become an important player for the Blazers, with his minutes and production increasing throughout the season, making him a key part of their future plans.

The Portland Trail Blazers spent several seasons trying to win back with a core based around Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. As good as Lillard and McCollum are, the NBA's Western Conference is extremely tough and Portland was never able to reach their goals.

This offseason, the team dealt away cornerstone Lillard and veteran Jusuf Nurkić. The team acquired Jrue Holiday in that deal, only to flip him to the Boston Celtics for additional young players. The youth movement is now on in Portland. The team is very excited about Scoot Henderson, who they selected in this year's draft. The team also received Deandre Ayton in the Lillard deal. The former number-one overall pick is still just 25 years old with untapped potential.

Shaedon Sharpe might be the player the Blazers are most excited about. The 20-year-old is already playing big minutes for Portland and looks like a star in waiting.

The number one recruit

Sharpe was born in Canada and grew up in the town of London, Ontario. He led his team to playoff success and got on the basketball recruiting radar. He transferred to a school in Kansas as a sophomore before finishing his final two years at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.

Thanks in part to his high school career and also his play in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Sharpe became the consensus number one recruit in the country. He had offers from essentially every major program but opted to sign with John Calipari at the University of Kentucky.

After graduating from high school early, Sharpe hoped to redshirt during his first season with the Wildcats and suit up during the 2022-23 season. He was eligible, however, to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Once he realized that he would be a high selection in the draft, he never opted to actually play a game for Kentucky.

A difficult player to scout

The former number one high school prospect in the country, there was little doubt that Sharpe would go in the lottery. The question was how high up he would go. The other players angling for high-lottery spots were either playing a full season of highball or playing professionally overseas.

The biggest moment for Sharpe would be his pro day. He wowed scouts with his athleticism and ability to hit difficult shots. He was now firmly in the mix for landing in the top 10. There were several terrific players at the top of the draft in 2022, but it could be argued that Sharpe had the highest ceiling.

The Trail Blazers were the team that took Sharpe, nabbing him with the seventh selection overall. There was certainly a risk associated with taking a player without knowing how he would adapt to the NBA game, but Portland was willing to be patient with the young player.

Sharpe pushed the timeline

Hurt early on in the Summer League, Sharpe was still a member of the Blazers' rotation once the season began. He was an effective player for a rookie and quickly began to generate spectacular dunking highlights. The shooting guard also shot the ball well. He had a 47.2 percent field goal percentage and was 36.0 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the line.

A player who can shoot the ball well from three and finish explosively at the rim is going to be pretty hard to stop. And as the season went on, Sharpe's minutes increased and so did his production. Prior to the All-Star Break, he played 20.3 minutes a game, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists. In the 23 games following the break, Sharpe notched 14.7 points, 4.0 boards, and 2.5 assists in 27 minutes a night.

Shaedon Sharpe First Half Avgs Second Half Avgs Points 7.9 14.7 Rebounds 2.5 4.0 Assists 0.6 2.5

This summer, the Blazers had to make a decision whether to trade the third overall pick and other assets for another star to team with Lillard, or to completely rebuild. In those talks, the team reportedly refused to include Sharpe in any potential deal, seeing him as a franchise cornerstone.

Sharpe only became more important to Portland after the team dealt Lillard away and decided to go ahead with their young players.

Playing major minutes in Year 2

A quick look at the league leaders this year will reveal something interesting. Sharpe, who averaged 22.2 minutes per game last season, is currently second in the entire league this year, averaging 37.3 minutes per game. The team has decided that the 20-year-old holds the key to their future and the best way to improve his play is to let him figure things out on the court.

And so far, he is. The shooting guard is scoring 17.7 points per game. He is also adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game. His shooting stats are down a little bit as he is shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three. His free throw percentage is excellent at 82.0 percent.

That the Blazer is putting up these stats at 20 years of age bodes well for his future. If his percentages tick up just a bit, he will start moving toward star status. Portland is gambling that will happen, and it looks like a strong bet.

Read more: DeAndre Ayton would've been 'frustrated' under Frank Vogel’s Phoenix Suns