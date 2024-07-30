Highlights Trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks officially started a Portland Trail Blazers rebuild.

The Blazers are hoping to add to their young core through trades and the draft.

The Blazers are reportedly aiming to trade Jerami Grant or Anfernee Simons by training camp.

Trading franchise icon Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks signaled that a rebuild was officially underway for the Portland Trail Blazers .

After forwarding Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics , Portland ended up with Deandre Ayton , Malcolm Brogdon , Robert Williams III , first-round picks from the Bucks and Celtics in 2029 and swap rights with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030.

On draft night, the Blazers traded Brogdon to the Washington Wizards in a package that returned Deni Avdija and then selected UConn center Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick.

Portland's young core of Scoot Henderson , Shaedon Sharpe , Avdija and Clingan is coming into focus, but that leaves general manager Joe Cronin with a few major question marks.

What do the Trail Blazers do with veterans like Ayton, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons ?

It looks like that query finally has an answer, at least for two of the three.

Trail Blazers Want to Trade One of Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons

Portland's hoping to shed salary and get worse

Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported during an interview with Sactown Sports 1140 (h/t RealGM) that the Blazers are hoping to deal at least one of Grant or Simons before training camp.

"I would be surprised if Jerami (Grant) or Anfernee Simons, that one of the two is not moved. I was told that that’s definitely the goal, that one of the two would probably be gone before training camp. Both being gone might be different. They obviously have time. They can wait until the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more."

Grant and Simons should both have legitimate trade value on the open market.

The 30-year-old Grant has proven, both in Portland and with the Detroit Pistons , that he can be counted on to carry an offense for stretches. In two seasons with the Trail Blazers, he has averages of 20.7 points and 4.1 rebounds on 46/40/82 shooting splits.

He shot 40.1 percent from three in 2022-23, the first time he passed the 40 percent mark. He followed that up by hitting 40.2 percent of his triples last season.

Simons has played six seasons in the league despite just turning 25. His usage has increased over that span, as have his stats.

With Lillard gone and the backcourt all to himself last year, Simons averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists — all career highs, although he only played in 46 games. He took a significant leap as a playmaker, having spent most of his career as an off-ball scorer and spot-up shooter next to Lillard.

The IMG Academy product is a 38.6 percent career three-point shooter on a high volume. He hit 38.1 percent of his 9.0 triples in the last two seasons combined.

The Trail Blazers should be able to find a suitor for one or potentially both of their best players. Simons would be a perfect fit for the Orlando Magic , who could use a guard who can create shots and hit threes.

Grant has been linked to the L.A. Lakers , who've struck out on multiple targets this offseason.