Highlights Ike Taylor highlights the contrasting styles of Polamalu and Reed, making the debate engaging.

Polamalu's impact near the line of scrimmage, Reed's in the backfield, set them apart.

Reed's superior stats, accolades, and consistency give him an edge over Polamalu in the debate.

Back in July 2021, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor joined The Pat McAfee Show and weighed in on the heated debate over who was the better safety of two legends at the position: his former teammate, Troy Polamalu, or Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed.

You're looking at two different styles of safeties. You got a guy who just sat back and picked everything off, who was very instinctive when it came down to being in that back free safety. Then you got a guy who was very instinctive around the line of scrimmage. He made some plays when he needed to on the back end.

Although Taylor is right, and it does make it challenging to compare the two players, this very contrast is what makes the debate so engaging. Their differing styles fuel the heated arguments surrounding the topic because they impacted the game in entirely different ways.

Taylor went on to provide some more support for the player he shared a locker room with for his entire career, saying:

But you can't name a better safety that was that much instinctive around that line of scrimmage.

As we dive into this debate, we’re going to break down what each player brought to the field. Polamalu's fearless approach and unmatched instincts near the line of scrimmage often blew up plays before they could even get started. His knack for reading the game and his impact on both the run and pass made him a one-of-a-kind threat playing strong safety.

Reed, on the other hand, was a legend in the secondary as a free safety. His ball-hawking skills and incredible instincts in the back half of the defense helped him to turn games on their heads. His football IQ and ability to anticipate plays, truly feeling the routes as they developed, often made it seem like he was in two places at once.

Reed’s longtime teammate and legendary defender himself, Ray Lewis, gave his opinion on the two safeties back in 2011:

I don't know if there's that much of a difference. I think they both play the game with great instincts. They both prepare incredibly and I just think they love the game. They love the game and those are the two fewer safeties that actually turn the game into an offensive possession when they have the ball in their hands. And I think that's what makes both of those guys just who they are. Ed and Troy, it's just, it's an honor watching both of them play.

So what is it that made these two players so special, and what set them apart from other safeties in the NFL? Considering this a Ravens vs. Steelers debate, the debate has been heated over the last couple of decades.

Troy Polamalu: Redefining Safety Play at the Line of Scrimmage

The USC product was known for his explosive play and uncanny instincts

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Polamalu's career was marked by standout seasons like 2008, when he recorded seven interceptions, 73 tackles (including five for loss), and finished top-five in Defensive Player of the Year voting–all while helping lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory.

He finished top-five in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times in his career, winning the illustrious award in 2010. In addition to his DPOY trophy, Polamalu was also a six-time All-Pro and took home First-Team honors a whopping four times. With numbers like these, it's not hard to see why:

Polamalu Career Stats Category Career Total Interceptions 32 Pass Deflections 107 Forced Fumbles 14 Fumble Recoveries 7 Sacks 12 Total Tackles 783 Tackles for Loss 56 Quarterback Hits 12

The Steelers' legend was incredible when he was around the line of scrimmage, and his instincts allowed him to play in such a way that it always seemed like he knew what the offense was planning. If "right place, right time" was a player, it would be Troy Polamalu.

Whether he was blitzing off the edge, disrupting running plays in the backfield (his 56 TFLs are the fifth-most by a DB in NFL history), or dropping back into coverage, his presence was a constant headache for opposing offenses. His former defensive coordinator, the great Dick LeBeau, who coached in the NFL for 45 years, spoke to the versatility that Polamalu brought to the Steelers:

Troy has the most versatility of any of the (defensive) backs that I've coached. He literally could do anything. You ask him to blitz, he's going to be a great blitzer. If you ask him to cover a wide receiver, he's probably going to do a good job there. If you ask him to play in the linebacker area and chase down the runner, he'll do that well, and he can coordinate the coverage from behind... I couldn't find a weakness in Troy.

Beyond his statistics and the opinions of his teammates, Polamalu's legacy is defined by his memorable plays and rare style. Even the GOAT, Tom Brady, who is known for his meticulous preparation, had to throw his hands up in exasperation when trying to predict Polamalu's movements:

One key to success for a quarterback is to study a lot of film in order to understand defensive tendencies and know how the defense will try to defend everything you are trying to do as an offense. But that never worked against Troy. He was one of the most instinctive and disruptive players I have ever played against. Outside of his incredible athleticism, his greatest skill was his unpredictability. You could never quite get a bead on what he was doing, yet he was always around the ball. Troy was just a playmaker who you had to account for on every play. It was amazing to watch film on him and to try to understand how we knew where to be and when. If you wanted to find Troy, you just looked for where the ball was going and you would always find him.

Whether it was his iconic flying tackles over the line of scrimmage to stop a quarterback sneak, laying the wood on a hapless wideout, or his game-changing interceptions—one of which might just be the most improbable interception of all-time—the man with the beautifully flowing mane consistently made plays that left a lasting impression on both fans and opponents.

Ed Reed: The Ultimate Ball Hawk in the Defensive Backfield

With unmatched anticipation and ball skills, Ed Reed set the standard for modern safeties

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from perhaps the greatest team in college history in 2001, Ed Reed quickly became known as a savvy defender who took advantage of every opportunity he was given to get his hands on the football. After snagging five interceptions as a rookie, he increased his impact the next year when his numbers jumped in nearly every statistical category.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Always looking natural as a ball carrier, Ed Reed's 1,590 interception return yards are the most in NFL history since they began tracking the stat in 1940.

Going into just his third season, Ed Reed had already set some high expectations for himself. He smashed those lofty goals by winning Defensive Player of the Year on the back of nine interceptions, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two defensive scores.

Reed's numerous accolades, including nine All-Pro selections—five of which were First-Team honors—underscore his dominance. Here’s a snapshot of his career statistics that truly highlight his impact on the game:

Reed's Career Stats Category Career Total Interceptions 64 Pass Deflections 139 Forced Fumbles 11 Fumble Recoveries 13 Sacks 6 Total Tackles 646 Tackles for Loss 34 Quarterback Hits 2

Former Ravens head coach Brian Billick spoke glowingly of Reed and the impact that he had:

Ed Reed is the smartest player I've ever coached. His natural intuition and preparation for the game exceeds anything I've ever been around. He was a truly unique and impactful player in the history of the NFL. No player had better range.

It wasn't just players and coaches on his own team that understood how much Reed could affect a game, opposing quarterbacks knew it too. Just like with Polamalu, Tom Brady acknowledged Reed's unique blend of physical and mental attributes:

The thing that most impressed me about Ed Reed was not only his physical ability, because he has every trait — ball skills, range, speed, quickness, but I think what set him apart was his instincts… I think everything he did was impressive and instinctive. You never knew what he saw, but he saw everything. You were never going to fool him... He's one of the greatest safeties I've ever seen.

It wasn't just the instincts or getting the ball in his hands that made Reed so impressive, what he could do with the ball when he had it was unlike anything we had seen from the safety position.

Settling the Safety Showdown

Their contrasting styles make it tough, but there is a winner here

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Comparing Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu's careers is similar to trying to compare that of a running back and wide receiver. Even though they both are technically safeties, there are two safety positions on most NFL defenses and each of them brings something very different to the table.

That being said, Ed Reed seems to have a slight edge as far as who the better player was overall. Though they were asked to do different things throughout their careers, it's hard to ignore the statistical gap between Reed and Polamalu.

Polamalu vs. Reed Category Polamalu Reed Games 158 174 Interceptions 32 64 Yards 398 1590 Int TDs 3 7 Sacks 12 6 TFLs 56 34 Solo Tackles 583 534 Forced Fumbles 14 11 Fumble Recoveries 7 13 Championships 2 1 Pro Bowl 8 9 All Pro 6 8 AP Def. PoY 1 1

When looking at all-time greats, consistency is an important factor to consider. Reed also has the edge over Polamalu with more All-Pro selections, First-Team selections, and Pro Bowl selections. Longevity and availability matter too, as Reed played all 16 games in all but three of his 12 seasons, while Polamalu failed to do so in half of his dozen seasons in the league.

No matter which you prefer, both of these players undoubtedly had a massive impact on not just the safety position, but the NFL as a whole.

Whether it be the instinctive blitzer who can stop a QB sneak all on his own from the safety position, or the ball-hawk who can take the ball away from you and put points on the board himself, both Polamalu and Reed have cemented their legacies as two of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

Not to mention, they probably have two of the most entertaining highlight tapes at the safety position you'll ever see.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.