Highlights Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal, which gives the Bucks a huge boost and makes them championship contenders.

The Portland Trail Blazers received a significant haul of players and draft capital in exchange for Lillard, signaling a much-needed rebuild for the team.

The Phoenix Suns made a surprising move by including DeAndre Ayton in the trade, but they acquired Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen to strengthen their rotation.

After months of rumors, Damian Lillard has finally been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a wild three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns. The Trail Blazers will receive Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and draft capital in the deal and Phoenix acquires Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. This comes as a huge surprise as Lillard has specifically requested to be traded to the Miami Heat.

So without further ado, let’s get into the nitty-gritty and break this trade down.

Trade overview

Blazers receive: Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), swap rights on Bucks’ 2028 and 2030 first-round picks

Suns receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson

Bucks receive: Damian Lillard

This was a huge get for the Bucks; adding Lillard to a championship caliber roster makes them very scary. Lillard instantly boosts a Milwaukee offense that was very good last season, ranking top-10 in points per game, three point shooting percentage, and effective field goal percentage. The Bucks certainly boosted their championship aspirations and chances with this move, much like the Suns did when they acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline a few months ago.

Team overviews

Milwaukee Bucks

Although the Milwaukee Bucks only acquired Lillard, who was undoubtedly the best player available in the trade market, they still got better on paper. They now follow the new standard of the NBA with two superstar caliber players. On the other hand, they gave up some serious depth from their team.

Once regarded as one of the top bench units in the NBA, the Bucks lone notable player left is Bobby Portis. It will be compelling to see if Portis can carry the brunt of the responsibility for the second unit throughout the season.

Regardless, the Bucks now boast one of the most lethal starting fives in recent times, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Lillard forming as formidable a trio as there can possibly be in the modern NBA. When healthy and at their best, who can realistically stop this overpowering offense?

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers have obviously lost an incredible talent, but boy, did they get an absolute haul. Portland has been in no man’s land for what feels like forever now. This rebuild should’ve happened years ago, but you know what they say: better late than never. With the Blazers looking to flip Jrue Holiday for even more assets, the question remains, who stays and who goes?

Portland has a couple of players that contending teams will definitely, want such as Jerami Grant (who is not yet eligible to be traded after signing an extension this summer) and Anfernee Simons. This rebuild comes at a good time with potential generational players in the upcoming drafts such as Cooper Flagg and Cam Boozer that could be on Portland’s radar. But this new era starting in Portland looks bright, with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe leading the charge.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns “surprised” everyone by including former number one pick DeAndre Ayton to make things work financially. Ayton has been rumored to be traded almost every offseason, but now it has become reality. With alleged attitude and effort issues, maybe a change of scenery will help clear Ayton’s reset and play quality basketball.

With Ayton’s departure, the Suns now bring in Jusuf Nurkic, who has been a little underrated throughout his time in the NBA. Averaging roughly 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds last season, Nurkic should fit in quite nicely with the Suns star-studded rotation.

Along with Nurkic, the Suns acquire Grayson Allen, who has been a solid role player his entire career. Allen is one of the premier shooters in the league, as he shot 39.9% from behind the arc last season.

Miami’s big fumble

This shocking news leaves many wondering what exactly happened to the talks between the Heat and the Trail Blazers. Miami was Lillard’s preferred destination, and he made that publicly known on multiple occasions throughout the offseason. This begs the question: how did Miami fumble this opportunity?

The Heat were considered the favorites for Lillard even before he made his formal trade request. Miami's offer reportedly revolved around Tyler Herro and draft capital. There were rumors about Miami’s recent draft pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. being included as well, but the Heat felt like they were giving up enough.

As the dust settles on this monumental three-team trade, one thing remains abundantly clear: the NBA landscape has been forever altered. Lillard's arrival in Milwaukee sets the stage for a championship-caliber battle, while the Trail Blazers embark on a much-needed rebuilding journey armed with valuable assets. Phoenix, with a sneaky good pivot, aims to maintain its competitive edge.

Read more: Milwaukee Bucks would be in ‘big trouble’ over Giannis Antetokounmpo decision