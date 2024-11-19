Manchester United have been handed a fresh injury blow in Ruben Amorim's first week in charge after defender Victor Lindelof was forced off during Sweden's 2-1 win over Slovakia.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances this season due to injury, with his two starts coming in the Europa League. The national team skipper was hopeful of getting some much needed minutes into his legs during the international break, but after just 25 minutes he had to be helped from the pitch with an apparent groin problem.

Lindelof has been sent home from national duty early, with the manager calling in replacements for their final game of the break on Tuesday against Azerbaijan. But it's now been revealed by teammate Emil Holm that the latest blow has had a significant affect on the Man United star.

Lindelof Forced Off Injured for Sweden

Defender likely to miss Ipswich clash on Sunday

Speaking to journalists after the game, Bologna defender Holm admitted it was hard to see Lindelof go off injured again and shared that the former Benfica star was "very down" in the dressing room.

"It’s very sad. He just come back from injury and then to get another injury, you suffer with that. It was tough to see. “He was very down in the dressing room too. He’s an important man in the team, he’s captain anyway. No, it was a shame.”

Man United have got an abundance of defensive options for new manager Amorim to choose from, with summer signing Leny Yoro and left-back Luke Shaw returning from injury during this international break. Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are usually the first-choice pair in defence too, so Lindelof had an opportunity to make an immediate impression on the manager and stake a claim for a starting spot.

Harry Maguire is currently injured while Martinez also withdrew from international duty last week, leaving just De Ligt and veteran Jonny Evans as the fully-fit options.

Lindelof's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in 2025 and there have been reports of interest from Serie A clubs. This fresh injury blow is not only a blow to Amorim, who has one less player to assess and choose from for his first game, but also for Lindelof who had only just returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Starts 0 Pass completion % 91.7 Tackles per 90 4.29 Interceptions per 90 2.86 Minutes played 62

Statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/11/2024.