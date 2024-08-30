Key Takeaways John Terry's intervention prevented Sergio Aguero from playing for Chelsea.

Chelsea missed out on signing Aguero in 2009, affecting Premier League history.

Joe Cole suggested that Chelsea passed up on Aguero because of his body shape.

English football fans all understand the impact Sergio Aguero had on the Premier League. It wasn't simply his injury time goal against Queens Park Rangers that sealed the 2012 Premier League title over Manchester United on goal difference, it was the 260 goals he scored for the club in the 10 years between 2011 and 2021, not to mention the 18 hat-tricks he scored in his career, that made him such a household name in England and beyond.

With those achievements in mind, it is quite bizarre that Chelsea passed up the opportunity to sign the Argentine striker in 2009, odder still the reasons behind that, as former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole recalls.

Cole Full of Praise for Young Aguero

Chelsea didn't agree with the winger's impression

Cole was an admirer of Aguero. He recalled: "You know as a player, I was playing against him and I thought 'wow'. He was up against JT [John Terry] and Ricardo Carvalho and was just outstanding." Both Chelsea and Aguero's then-club, Atletico Madrid, faced each other in the Champions League in 2009. While Chelsea made short work of their Spanish counterparts, beating them 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, it was a tighter affair in Madrid. Aguero actually started on the bench, coming on for Florent Sinama-Pongolle with a good 35 minutes left to play. He would make his mark.

The Argentine gave Atletico the lead. Although Didier Droigba looked to have won the game for Chelsea with a brace of goals in the 82nd and 88th minute, but Aguero struck again in the final minute of the game to earn his club a 2-2 draw with a wonderful free kick. Shortly after that, Chelsea were close to bringing him to the club, but as Cole revealed, the reasons they didn't were because of his body shape.

He told BT Sport: "Do you know what's interesting Gary [Lineker], Chelsea actually passed on him.

"I think they looked at his shape, I think he scored a wonderful goal against us in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid. "Because of his shape, which was obviously a huge mistake looking back at the time, they passed on him."

Sergio Aguero's Atletico Madrid Statistics Appearances 234 Goals 101 Assists 45 Trophies 2

John Terry not Keen on Promising Argentine

Chelsea skipper preferred David Villa and Frank Ribery

Carlo Ancelotti was Chelsea manager then. He was an Aguero fan and felt he could play alongside Drogba. This was a time when Chelsea players had influence over who the club brought in and John Terry was not sold on the Argentine, particularly his movement. The Athletic reported that Terry had hoped Chelsea would instead break the bank for David Villa, speaking after the 2009 FA Cup Final he said: "The likes of Franck Ribery, David Villa. These are the kind of players we want to attract. As players, we've said our feelings about what we feel needs to be improved. Hopefully Roman (Abramovich) will listen and things will get done."

Read that you would be forgiven for thinking Terry was manager, but this was how outspoken he was as Chelsea captain. It was even alleged the Chelsea board would consult the England defender on who they were considering bringing to the club.

Meanwhile, Aguero was still very keen on a move to London and spoke well of Chelsea. "Chelsea are a great club," he said.

"I look at players like Drogba and Lampard and they have been and still are the best players in their positions in the world. I could really learn from players like that, there is no doubt."

In the end, the Argentina striker went to Manchester City for £35m in 2011. It is also somewhat ironic that out of all the clubs in England, Aguero scored the most of his goals against Chelsea, with 15 goals against the blues in 23 appearances. This included two hat-tricks. Firstly, all three goals at Stamford Bridge in 2016, with a further hat-trick against them in a six-nil rout at the Etihad in 2019. So Chelsea always bring back good memories for Ageuro, albeit they are not so happy for Chelsea. As a striker, Aguero was always more complimentary when talking about John Terry, rating him as the best defender he ever faced.

Sergio Aguero's Statistics Against Chelsea Appearances 23 Goals 15 Assists 3 Victories 12

