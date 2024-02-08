Highlights Blue cards will be introduced in football as part of sin-bin trials to remove players from play for 10 minutes for committing cynical fouls or showing dissent towards officials.

Sin bins are expected to be trialled in professional football soon and may be used in the men's and women's FA Cup competitions next season.

Players can now be sent off if they receive two blue cards in a game or a combination of a blue and a yellow, in addition to the introduction of the blue cards to differentiate them clearly from yellow or red cards.

A blue card is set to be introduced into football as part of sin-bin trials, according to reports. This will be one of the biggest refereeing changes in years.

As per The Telegraph, this new blue card rule change will be announced by the International Football Association Board on Friday 9 February. It will arrive as part of new measures that will see players removed from play for 10 minutes if they commit a cynical foul or show dissent towards a match official.

When the blue card may first be used

Sin bins could be seen in FA Cup next season

There has been talk for some time now that sin bins will be introduced into the world of football, and they are expected to first be trialled in professional football soon –

as early as next summer. Although top-tier competition will be excluded from initial testing, the latest news is that they could even be used in both the men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions as early as next season.

The introduction of blue cards also carries with it another change. As per the report, players can now be sent off if they receive two blue cards in a game or a combination of a blue and a yellow.

Why the colour blue was chosen

How it's different to a white card

It's also explained that the colour for the new cards have been chosen simply as they are chosen to differentiate it clearly from a yellow or red card. They were first used in Wales as part of a sin-bin trial in grassroots football.

Of course, this isn't the first time a different colour card – beyond red and yellow – has been used in football. For instance, a white card was shown by a referee in charge of a match between rivals Sporting Lisbon and Benfica in January 2023.

Unlike the blue card, however, the white card has no real impact on a game. Indeed, it is used to recognise fair play in football and essentially holds no real benefits or detriments to the players, coaches or staff who are shown it by the referee.

As of now, the white card has only been used in Portugal as part of the country's National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED), a scheme aimed at improving positive acts in football and sports. And while it's been met with positivity – the Portuguese Football Federation have approved the idea of using white cards in their domestic football tournaments including the Liga Portugal – FIFA aren't on board yet, meaning it is currently restricted to Portugal.

It will certainly be interesting to see how blue cards change football within England and if they ultimately end up in the Premier League – that looks to be a distinct possibility right now.