Bo Nickal, fresh off his second-round submission finish over Cody Brundage at UFC 300, has his sights firmly set on Khamzat Chimaev and is looking forward to when the two eventually cross paths in the future.

Nickal and Chimaev have had plenty of back and forth on social media ever since Nickal debuted in the UFC and it doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

This Is Not The Beginning Of The Nickal-Chimaev Rivalry

And it doesn't look like it'll be the end of it, either

This feud between Chimaev and Nickal started long ago.

The two middleweights had a similar start to their UFC careers, with both fighters making quick work of their opponents and making big names for themselves in the process.

This is probably the main reason as to why there seems to be a very natural rivalry between the two, and they see each other on their respective collision courses through the UFC.

Even before Nickal made his official UFC debut at UFC 285, he had his sights firmly set on a fight with Chimaev in the future and even claimed that "it would be the biggest fight in UFC history."

Nickal, per MMA Junkie, also went on to say that he could see the fight between himself and Chimaev happening 'in front of 100,000 people' at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Whether that fight comes in a year, or three years, or five years, or whatever it is, I’ll be ready. I do a lot of visualization and I see that fight happening as a main event in Raiders’ Stadium in front of 100,0000 people. I think it would be the biggest fight in UFC history. Only time will tell whether or not we get that, but I’m doing everything in my power to make that happen."

Nickal Claims He Would 'Rag Doll' Chimaev

He also belittled his rival's resume

In an interview on Ariel Helwani's 'MMA Hour', Nickal responded to both Chimaev as well as fan criticism following his performance against Cody Brundage at UFC 300.

Regarding criticism from fans coming out of UFC 300, Nickal himself has been very critical of his own performance but has urged fans to be patient with him and watch him progress as he is still extremely young in his MMA career and is essentially learning in front of the world. Nickal said "people just need to get to know me."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Bo Nickal, in just six professional fights, has a combined fight time of just 13 minutes 17 seconds.

Responding to criticism from Chimaev, Nickal said: "Yo, who were you fighting at 5-0 bro? Some random dude in Europe. I'm fighting in the UFC at UFC 300. There's levels to this."

When asked by Helwani about how he sees a fight going with Chimaev if it was to be next, Nickal replied: "I think I'd do very similarly to him what I did to this last guy. Take him down, rag doll him, throw him around, you know, he's not a big 85'er."

