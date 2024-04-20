Highlights Bo Nix's impressive 2023 season put him in first-round NFL draft discussions, possibly as a top 15 pick.

Nix excelled in short passing, showcasing precision and efficiency, aligning well with the league's trend in passing strategies.

His quick decision-making and accuracy make him a great fit for offenses emphasizing short passes and yards after the catch.

Emerging from high school as Rivals' top-ranked quarterback in 2019, Bo Nix committed to play college ball for the Auburn Tigers. Despite the initial promise, three lackluster seasons prompted Nix's transfer to the University of Oregon in 2022.

There, he pieced together a solid campaign in his first season as a Duck. However, it was in 2023 when Nix truly caught the attention of NFL scouts, amassing an impressive 4,508 passing yards and an FBS-most 45 touchdowns through the air, with the majority of his production stemming from his mastery of quick, short passes.

As the NFL Draft approaches, Nix finds himself in first-round discussions, even potentially being selected in the top 15. His adeptness at swift decision-making and pinpoint accuracy perfectly align with the league's recent emphasis on shorter passing strategies.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Quarterback A closer look at the incoming class of passers who will be under center next season.

The NFL's Evolving Passing Landscape

Average depth of target reached a ten-year low in 2023

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With NFL offenses prioritizing speed and explosive plays, defenses have countered with increased zone coverage and split-safety schemes in an effort to limit big plays. Consequently, quarterbacks have dialed back their aggression, adapting to the defensive adjustments.

Last season, the average depth of target (how far passers throw the ball downfield) among qualified quarterbacks reached the lowest it has ever been over the last 10 seasons, coming in at 8.18 yards, according to PFF.

The sharp decline from 2019 to 2020 is stark, yet the average depth still dropped in two straight seasons after that point. Notably, there's a positive correlation between the increase in average completion percentage and the rise in average depth of target, which is encouraging and intuitive. As a whole, quarterbacks are taking what defenses are giving them and exploiting shorter, easier passes.

At the forefront of this league-wide shift stands none other than league MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes. While the loss of Tyreek Hill may have contributed to some of Mahomes' decrease in downfield aggression, it's evident that he's adapting to the evolving defensive strategies.

Last season, Mahomes' 6.8 average depth of target was the second-shortest in the NFL and the shortest of his career by nearly a full yard.

Short Pass Maestro

Nix led all NCAA quarterbacks in yards on short passes last season

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

In perfect alignment with the evolving trend, Nix displayed mastery of the short, quick passing game last season for the Ducks, reminiscent of a skilled point guard orchestrating plays on the court.

Out of 116 FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 200 attempts last season, Nix's 6.9 yards average depth of target was the sixth-lowest, according to PFF. Interestingly enough, that's 0.1 yards more than Mahomes' 6.8 yards in the NFL last season.

Despite perceptions of Mahomes as an aggressive, downfield quarterback and Nix as a risk-averse passer, their tendencies at their respective levels of football were remarkably similar last season when looking at ADOT (average depth of target), percent of passes thrown short of the first down marker (SS%), and percent of passing yards from yards after the catch (YAC%).

Bo Nix vs Patrick Mahomes in 2023 (PFF) Category Bo Nix (NCAA) Patrick Mahomes (NFL) ADOT 6.9 6.8 SS% 60.1% 59.0% YAC% 61.9% 60.4%

With his low average depth of target and high yards after the catch percentage, it isn't surprising that Nix led all NCAA quarterbacks in yards gained on short passes (under 10 air yards) in 2023. His 235 such completions ranked fifth-most, while his eleven touchdowns were tied for 13th, underscoring his efficiency and effectiveness in orchestrating scoring drives through precise short passes.

Bo Nix on Short Passes in 2023 (PFF) Category Bo Nix NCAA Rank Completions 235 5th Yards 2,007 1st Touchdowns 11 T-13th

Nix's proficiency in executing short passes not only reflects his adaptability to the evolving demands of modern quarterbacking but also positions him as a strategic asset in generating offensive success.

Lightning-Quick Processing

Nix recorded the fifth-quickest average time to throw among Power Five quarterbacks last season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Correlated to average depth of target is average time to throw, and Nix exhibited rapid decision-making, further highlighting his ability to read defenses and execute within the offensive structure.

Last season, Nix posted an average time to throw of 2.44 seconds, ranking as the fifth-quickest among Power Five quarterbacks. Comparatively, the average time to throw among qualified NFL passers in 2023 stood at 2.78 seconds, with only Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones boasting quicker releases than Nix. While Nix's transition to the NFL may slightly increase his average time to throw due to heightened defensive complexity, he's poised to maintain one of the league's swiftest snap-to-pass deliveries.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Out of 116 FBS quarterbacks with a minimum of 200 attempts last season, Bo Nix's 6.9 yards average depth of target was the sixth-lowest, according to PFF. Interestingly enough, that's 0.1 yards more than Patrick Mahomes' 6.8 yards in the NFL last season.

Where Nix's exceptional talent in quick processing and pinpoint accuracy shines brightest is in his ability to avoid costly turnovers. Last season, Nix threw an impressive 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

While his lower average depth of target naturally results in fewer turnovers, Nix's turnover-worthy play rate was an outstanding 0.8% last season, tying for the second lowest among FBS quarterbacks (minimum 200 attempts) in the PFF college era (since 2014).

When comparing turnover-worthy play rate to passing yards per attempt, Nix stands out among the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

Although completion percentage doesn't provide a comprehensive view of a quarterback's abilities, it remains a crucial metric in evaluating their effectiveness in delivering catchable passes to their pass catchers. Remarkably, only one quarterback in the PFF college era has produced a higher completion percentage than Nix's 77.3% last season: 2019, Joe Burrow (78.3%).

Perfect NFL Matches

Nix's game is tailored for offenses that feature quick passes and yards after the catch

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nix's skill set, characterized by quick processing and a knack for avoiding turnovers, aligns seamlessly with NFL teams in search of a field-general quarterback. His ability to orchestrate efficient, methodical drives with precise short passes makes him an ideal fit for teams looking to control the tempo of the game and capitalize on high-percentage plays.

The Denver Broncos stand out as the leading contenders to draft Nix, with odds of -165 at BetMGM. This is largely attributed to Sean Payton's familiarity and success with Drew Brees, who Mel Kiper suggests shares a similar profile with Nix.

Team to Draft Bo Nix (BetMGM) Team Odds Denver Broncos -165 Las Vegas Raiders +600 New York Giants +700 Minnesota Vikings +750 New Orleans Saints +1300

Outside of the Broncos, two longshot teams emerge as analytical fits for Nix's talents.

With Matthew Stafford turning 36 last February and the Los Angeles Rams having a potential out on his contract after the 2025 season, Los Angeles could be the team to turn the card in and select Bo Nix (+3000 on BetMGM).

The Rams' receivers, spearheaded by Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, amassed the tenth-most yards after the catch last season according to PFF. Impressively, only Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Rashee Rice, and Breece Hall gained more yards after the catch than Nacua did in 2023. Nix and Nacua would immediately form an electrifying duo, poised to make waves in the NFL.

Following his dramatic fall out of the first round in last year's draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Will Levis with the first pick in the second round. Despite some small glimpses of potential, Levis left much to be desired, notably recording the third-highest turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL last season — a stat starkly contrasting Nix's college performance.

The five highest players in turnover worth play rate last season were Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder, Will Levis, Joshua Dobbs, and Sam Howell. All four of those players outside of Levis were traded or released this offseason, highlighting the significance of ball security in the league.

Should Nix experience a similar draft day scenario and slip out of the first round, the Titans (+6600 on BetMGM) could emerge as potential suitors. Plus, new head coach Brian Callahan and new offensive coordinator Nick Holz have no allegiance to Levis. With his rookie year struggles and the team's significant investments in DeAndre Hopkins and newcomer Calvin Ridley, the Titans may seek to bolster its quarterback room at pick No. 38.

Regardless of his destination, Nix's talents seamlessly integrate with the evolving passing trends in the NFL, positioning him as a promising prospect poised to make an impact at the professional level.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.