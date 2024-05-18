Highlights The Broncos are aiming for a bounce back season, having drafted rookie QB Bo Nix to lead the charge under coach Payton's guidance.

Nix is expected to be named the Broncos' starter for Week 1, despite pressure and limited offensive support.

Payton's legacy may be at stake as he mentors Nix, having coached up Drew Brees in New Orleans.

The Denver Broncos are hoping for a bounce-back year after going 8-9 in the 2023 season. The team certainly made plenty of changes this offseason, most notably releasing Russell Wilson, despite the move costing them $53 million in dead cap money for 2024.

The good news is, the Broncos will have Bo Nix under a rookie contract, after selecting the former Oregon Duck in the first round of this year's draft.

Speaking at the Broncos' minicamp, the rookie QB heaped praise on his head coach, highlighting Payton's Super Bowl winning pedigree and strong presence in the locker room. Nix said, via ESPN:

[Payton] has built a pedigree; when he talks, you listen. “It can be a lot; I think I’m being taught really well. [They’re] doing a good job of narrowing everything down, making it simple, so I can just get up there and process and play fast.

As for Payton's opinion of Bo Nix, the second-year Broncos head coach is pleased with what he's seeing in minicamp.

The Broncos are Expected to Name Bo Nix as Their Week 1 Starter

Denver opens the season against the Seahawks

There could be some concern that the Broncos would be rushing Nix into a starting role if he starts against the Seattle Seahawks, but Nix is doing what he can to prepare. Nix also shared his experience of working with fellow Alabama native Philip Rivers this offseason.

“He has a lot of knowledge, a lot more than I have,’' Nix said of Rivers. “Just his willingness was impressive; he didn’t have to do that.’'

While Nix will have some pressure on him to open the season, his head coach will also have his share of pressure. Payton's Broncos showed some improvement in 2023 over 2022, especially after a disastrous start to the year, which included a 70-20 blowout loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

After a 1-5 start, the Broncos caught a bit of fire midseason, winning five in a row to jump to 6-5. However, their limitations on offense proved to be their undoing, as they finished the year on a 2-4 stretch. They even benched Wilson for the final few games of the year, sealing his fate in the Mile High City.

With the Broncos having gone the veteran free agent/trade acquisition route to address the quarterback position several times in the last decade, they decided it was time to draft and develop a QB for the long haul. Having a heralded offensive mind in Payton, it felt like it was time to invest in their future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Broncos have cycled through 13 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season, after the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory.

Payton has gotten a lot of credit over the years for Drew Brees resurrecting his career in New Orleans. Now, he has a project in Nix, which will go a long way in cementing Payton's legacy as an offensive genius, if Nix turns into what the Broncos hope he can be.

